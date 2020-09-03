Starting their journey on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have announced they will be back on our screens to show us more of their relationship.

Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family with the idea that he would be coming to America under a student visa, as shown on 90 Day Fiance. Since then, the couple have faced many trials and tribulations. They then went on to share more behind the scenes of their family life in the first season of The Family Chantel.

Now, they have announced a second season of The Family Chantel so they will be coming back on our screens. We’ve gathered everything you need to know: Chantel and Pedro’s marriage, Season 2 premiere date, and more!

Where are 90 Day Fiance’s Chantel and Pedro in 2020?

Dominican Republic-born Pedro Jimeno and his wife Chantel Jimeno, from United States, in Georgia, were first introduced on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, back in 2016. They met after Chantel’s friend introduced her to Pedro, as she wanted to learn Spanish. They call each other Pinky (Chantel) and Pepe (for Pedro).

They faced many challenges, including family dramas between their families, and got married. However, they were rumoured to be getting a divorce in September 2018.

But despite this, they fought their problems and now seem happy and loved up. They also showed their lockdown lives in Georgia – this was shown on the spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined. They announced in an interview with ET Online that they “practice every night” for a baby. Chantel revealed:

I think if I had to pick between the quarantine break up and the quarantine baby, I feel like maybe we’d be with the quarantine baby.

However in the April interview, they said they don’t have plans for a baby right now. They said they need to work on their families more before having a child.

Although there were rumours of a possible split due to Chantel and Pedro not sharing any recent pictures together on Instagram, the announcement of return of The Family Chantel has given fans hope.

Season 15 premiere date revealed!

When is The Family Chantel Season 2 start date?

The Family Chantel starts on Monday October 12 on TLC, at 10/9c. It follows the popular showing of Season 1, which aired in July 2019. Fans can barely contain their excitement for the new season!

I'm glad #TheFamilyChantel is coming back on I genuinely like the show and the family and I really like Chantel & Pedro as a couple lol — TV Connoisseur 🥂 (@SheTweetsTV) August 28, 2020

I'm actually super happy for season 2 of #thefamilychantel I actually really like Chantel and Pedro and hope they're finding happiness. And Chantels family is a mess but hilarious 😂😂 — PℛℐℕℂℰЅЅ ᎫᎯЅℳℐℕℰ (@_LanaDelJae) August 29, 2020

What to expect in Season 2 of The Family Chantel

In Season 1, Pedro revealed that he still wants to bring his family to America. He invited Chantel’s family to meet his grandmother and discover the place where he grew up. However, they didn’t want to stay the night and ended up not enjoying the food.

At the same time, Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas revealed that they think Pedro’s family are being nice so they can come to the US. So will the families come to a sense of peace in Season 2? We can’t wait to find out!

