Ultimate Tag is the latest reality addiction this summer.

The Fox series kicked off on May 20th which sees contestants tested to a series of challenges in indoor activities. However, their biggest challenge is to escape the taggers who try to catch them throughout the whole time!

A fan-favourite tagger among viewers at home is Omar Zaki, aka ‘The Geek’, who looks like the twin of Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andy Samberg.

So, let’s meet Omar on Instagram and get to know him better, including age and career!

Meet ‘The Geek’

Omar is a 26-year-old parkour athlete, actor and YouTuber from Northridge, California.

He studied Kinesiology and Exercise Science at George Mason University between 2012 and 2014. During his time there, he took an active role at the local parkour club, training and filming videos on campus.

Following his graduation, Omar’s career kicked off after landing a role as an instructor at Urban Revolution where he taught parkour lessons and classes.

Since then, Omar also took part in short movies, choreographed productions and performances at events.

In 2016, he performed at All For One, a theatre production based on The Three Musketeers, where he played Aramis The Musketeer with a touch of parkour, stunts and swordplay.

Omar Zaki’s YouTube channel

Outside of performances and parkour training, Omar is also a keen YouTuber. His channel ‘Omar Zaki’ boasts a massive fan base of 237k followers.

He shares challenges, vlogs, as well as parkour training for other enthusiasts.

Omar joined YouTube back in 2013 and works as a content creator as part of the many gigs he’s involved in.

Follow Omar on Instagram

We found Omar on Instagram!

His Insta profile is not as popular as his YouTube channel, but we’re sure that he will gain more followers now that he’s on Ultimate Tag.

Follow him under the handle @omarzaki0.

