The Great British Sewing Bee heads north for exciting new filming location













The Great British Sewing Bee is one of Britain’s most beloved programmes, much like The Great British Bake Off and others of its sort. Brits just can’t seem to get enough of its wholesome content as contestants put their sewing skills and talents to the test.

The Great British Sewing Bee has been around since 2013 and has been a success ever since with it now heading into its eighth season. The latest season also hosts a brand new filming location.

Reality Titbit has all the details on where the programme was filmed for its 2022 season as well as its previous filming locations.

Where is the new season of The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

The programme is usually filmed somewhere in London, but this 2022 we are heading somewhere different and it’s up north, all the way to Sunny Bank Mills, which is a famous woollen mill located just outside of Leeds.

The new Yorkshire location is very different from its old one but fans can’t wait to see a more wholesome filming location. The founder of School of Sew, Nicola Lee, confirmed the show’s new location during an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post, saying:

It’s great it’s come up to Yorkshire – for any programme, not just the Sewing Bee. Nicola Lee, Yorkshire Evening Post

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 8! 🪡🐝 pic.twitter.com/VSXK2VBgAj — Джъст Тольо (@ApostolTolev) April 27, 2022

You can visit Sunny Bank Mills yourself!

Sunny Bank Mills is one of Yorkshire’s more popular tourist attractions and you can go and see it yourself. There is a gallery available to explore as well as a shop and cosy tearoom that you can enjoy.

It is open six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday and for the more keen sewers and fans of the show you can live out your sewing bee fantasy by signing up for the sewing classes.

One of the judges of the programme, Patrick Grant, thinks the new filing location is a “clever tribute” to the textile world, saying:

Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry so it feels appropriate to film in a great big spinning mill. Patrick Grant

🧵The Great British Sewing Bee returns to screens tomorrow after relocating to Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley!



With Yorkshire's rich textile industry heritage, we can't think of a better place for the show to call home



Filmed with locations and crew support from our Film Office https://t.co/emBXHDt0G7 — Screen Yorkshire (@screenyorkshire) April 26, 2022

Where was the series previously filmed?

Before moving up north the series used to be filmed in London. Specifically at The Chain Store on Trinity Buoy which is located just off the River Themes next to the O2 arena.

The filming locations for the programme have frequently changed with 2020’s location being shot in a studio in Bermondsey for season six. This location was historically known as the home of London textiles.

In 2019 the series was filmed on Tanner Street in London near the tower bridge, which is also a recognised location as the filming spot for Dragons’ Den.

