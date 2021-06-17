The Hotel Inspector: Where is the Dukes in Bedfordshire? Inside Heath and Reach location!











The Hotel Inspector, fronted by Alex Polizzi, is like the new Gordon Ramsay of UK stays. Tonight, she visits The Dukes in Bedfordshire.

She travels to hotels across the UK, hoping to improve them – from inspecting staff behaviour, interior appearance, to comfortability.

During the June 17 episode, Alex heads to The Dukes – situated in the Heath and Reach village in Bedfordshire – which is run by mum-of-two Sarah.

Its dated student flat appearance and youth club feel doesn’t leave Alex impressed, and she gets to work to try and turn things around for Sarah.

Alex Polizzi, The Dukes in Bedfordshire. The Hotel Inspector, Episode 2. Picture: Channel 5

Where is The Dukes in Bedfordshire?

7-9 Leighton Road, Heath and Reach

You can find The Dukes at Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU70AA.

It is near the Chiltern Hills, two miles north of Leighton Buzzard, three miles south of Woburn and adjoining the county boundary with Buckinghamshire.

Visitors will have plenty to do when staying at The Dukes in Bedfordshire, as the following places are situated nearby:

Leighton-Linslade

Great Brickhill and the Duke of Bedford’s Woburn Abbey

Woburn Safari Park

Woburn Golf Club

Inside The Dukes in Heath and Reach

It is a grade II listed, 18th century, Georgian thatched property built in 1735. It was originally two cottages, and was converted into a pub.

The main bar has two areas separated by a fireplace that once separated each of the cottages, which can be hired for 60 people.

The Dukes offers guests four double ensuite bedrooms, each with their own entrance and private outdoor area.

Each room is equipped with a double bed, free Wi-Fi, tv with Freeview, complimentary tea, coffee, toiletries and laundered towels and linen.

The three-star hotel actually has a four-star rating on Trip Advisor, and costs about £79 per night to stay.

Where is The Dukes Bedfordshire now?

The Dukes in Heath and Reach, Bedfordshire, has recently undergone a renovation ahead of reopening after the pandemic.

During March, the hotel underwent a lick of paint, while it was thatched and placed under scaffolding for building work.

You may already recognise the hotel from another series called Four In a Bed on Channel 4, which aired The Dukes’ episode a week ago.

It has also been hosting events, such as war time-themed event Vintage Divas in its own theatre.

The hotel is also offering outdoor seating at its venue area, which guests can book to sit in for their own leisure.

