









The Kardashians viewers are eager for Scott Disick to return to the show as they "miss him." He was briefly spotted on season 2 episode 6 with his then-girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, who he has since split from.

With his ex and baby mother Kourtney Kardashian just moments way with her husband Travis Barker, Scott bravely walked the red carpet at The Kardashians premiere, which took place in April during filming.

Let’s look at how fans are reacting at catching a glimpse of Scott, 39, and Rebecca, 27, and get to know who his ex-girlfriend is. The former couple only dated for two months and called it quits in June.

Meet Scott’s ex Rebecca Donaldson

Rebecca is a 27-year-old Scottish model based in London. Signed to modelling agency M And P, she has appeared in a shoot for Solstice Magazine and began her career 10 years ago when her mother entered her into a pageant.

Scott’s ex-girlfriend is the owner of an activewear brand called Muse Activewear, which she started during the covid pandemic. It has over 10,000 followers on Instagram and sells neutral-coloured activewear pieces such as trackies.

Rebecca was recently a cover girl for Marie Claire Mexico magazine and is often jetsetting across the globe for modelling shoots, from Paris and Amsterdam, to Santorini and The Hamptons!

Scott Disick and Rebecca: Timeline

Scott and Rebecca only made brief public appearances together, the main one being when they arrived at The Kardashians premiere together. They dated for two months, from April to June 2022.

The former pair first sparked dating rumors when they were seen holding hands in Malibu, just three days before attending the Hulu launch, and were also spotted at On the Rox in Hollywood, California.

After the premiere, Scott and Rebecca were pictured going for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Since their split was announced in June, he has rekindled with a past lover, Rod Stewart’s daughter Kim.

The Kardashians fans ‘miss Scott’

Since Scott briefly appeared on The Kardashians with Rebecca, viewers have been declaring how much they miss him, as he no longer makes regular appearances on the Hulu series like he used to.

One fan wrote: “Season 2 of the Kardashians isn’t good because Scott’s not on it, THE END. Everyone knows it. Bye.”

Another penned: “#TheKardashians honestly sucks because I miss Scott.”

“I’m loving this season. These women are MODELS. I’m sorry. What is it that models do again? Oh yeah, they MODEL. They show fabulous clothes, jewelry, makeup, hairstyles, their homes, friends. COME ON! It’s fabulous,” said a viewer.

They added: “I’d like to see Scott, that’s my wish. #TheKardashians.”

