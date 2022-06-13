The multi-talented Ananda Lewis made a million through TV, modeling and film













Ananda Lewis is a well-known television host, actress, model, and social activist from the United States. She has appeared on screen multiple times and is loved by her audience and fans so much so that she now has her own show on MTV called The Ananda Lewis Show.

Throughout her successful career, she has managed to save herself a pretty penny and Reality Titbit is here to reveal just how much the star is worth and how she made her small fortune. Check it out.

CHECK IT OUT: Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign is Travis Barker lookalike after mohawk transformation

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 10398 Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/h8b3VB0vSqo/hqdefault.jpg 1029728 1029728 center 22403

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Ananda Lewis’ net worth

Ananda Lewis is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million according to popular net worth. With this, she and her family live a lavish lifestyle and she enjoys the finer things in life.

The star has made her fortune through her successful career in the TV industry, she received an offer from MTV to work as a program host and video jockey early in her career. The star then went on to host a variety of shows, including Total Request Live, a daily top ten video-countdown show, and Hot Zone.

After her career with MTV, she left the franchise to launch her own talk show. Her show, The Ananda Lewis Show, premiered on September 10, 2001, and here she made the most of her fortune.

Ananda was named one of the most beautiful people

Aside from her incredibly successful career, a few years ago People magazine also named her one of the world’s “50 Most Beautiful People.”

The TV personality has also won an NAACP Image Award in 2001 for hosting the MTV special True Life: I Am Driving While Black.

Aside from her on-screen appearances, Lewis also became the chief correspondent on celebrity topics for The Insider, a nationally syndicated nightly entertainment program based on the popular Entertainment Tonight. Ananda also appeared in the hit R&B video, Baby, I’m Yours, by fellow HU alumni, which was filmed on campus. She also played vocalist Carl Martin’s love interest.

Ananda Lewis at the MTV Video Music Awards (2000) ✨ pic.twitter.com/HCaZHCytbo — Rahshawn (@ijahmeer) June 9, 2022

More about Ananda

Ananda was born on March 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, USA. In terms of nationality, Lewis is an American, and her ethnicity is African, American ( Creek and Blackfoot).

In terms of her education, the actress and TV personality attended the San Diego School of Creative and Performance Arts (SCPA) for nine years. Later, she majored in history at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she graduated with honours in 1995.

In terms of her personal life, Ananda Lewis is happily married to her long-term partner, Harry Smith. The pair share one child together called Harry Smith Junior who was born in 2011.

Ananda Lewis…. looks exactly the same as her Teen Summit days! Absolutely gorgeous. #unexpected — RJ (@rj1975) June 6, 2022