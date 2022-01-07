The mysterious Blind Frog Ranch location explored











Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch came to Discovery after locals claimed the land is cursed and is now holding on to treasures. But the real question is, how do we visit the place for ourselves?

Landowner Duane Ollinger is determined to find what is hidden in the seven underground caves on the 160-acre ranch, and has been led to think there could be a massive fortune of gold on his property.

Viewers are now hoping to make some discoveries of their own, and wonder where cameras document the goings-on of the Blind Frog Ranch. Some fans are even questioning whether the show is real.

We explored the series location and found out whether the entire show is genuine.

How far would you go for gold? 👻

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is back with a new season Friday night 10P on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/W40GrGxYsl — Discovery (@Discovery) January 6, 2022

Where is Blind Frog Ranch located?

The Blind Frog Ranch is based in Utah’s Uintah Basin, where Duane Ollinger’s 160-acre property is located.

Set near La Point Utah, the ranch is thought to have UFO activity on and around the property, which is also situated near the well-known Skinwalker Ranch, also known as Sherman Ranch.

Sherman Ranch is a property located approximately 512 acres southeast of Ballard, Utah, that is thought to be the site of paranormal and UFO-related activities.

The Blind Frog Ranch got its name when Blind Frogs were found while the owner was digging holes in the land.

#UFOtwitter…



I watched the Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch Season 1 last night. In the last episode, they unearthed a Physicist from SkinwalkerRanch and found the gold on Oak Island?



WOW! I liked the series… — drugbunny (@drugbunnytwit) January 2, 2022

Is Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch real?

Nobody involved in the production of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch has stated that the series isn’t authentic.

Nevertheless, there is currently a Reddit thread in which people are arguing that the show is “set up”.

One viewer wrote: “Does anyone else think this show is… all set up? The nugget they pull and a Spanish coin they pull out of the same hole seems so fake…”

At the moment, there are over 100 comments on the thread.

As highlighted by Distractify, the titular Utah property does have a reputation for hosting valuable metals and for witnessing alleged paranormal occurrences.

Stories and tall tales vary, with some believing that Spanish conquistadors once discovered gold on the land, while another suggests that Mormons were allowed to take some of the gold to create coins.

PSA: If you are a fan of SkinWalker Ranch, Go watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch @discoveryplus My new favorite show! Highly recommend 👍🏽👍🏽 — Estela Crawford (@CrawfordEstela) January 1, 2022

The show location explored

According to the European Space Agency, the Uintah Basin is home to hundreds of dinosaur fossils as well as scenic canyons cut by winding rivers. The Basin is also known for its oil and natural gas production.

Utah researchers expected to see methane leaks in the area increase, which have remained steady and high, as oil and gas production fell in recent years. Utah professor John Lin revealed there is still escaping gas, as reported by Kuer.

Looking through Instagram, most visitors tend to backpack around the area and take in the beautiful scenery.

