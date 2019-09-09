Sam is a freelance writer based in the UK. He spends his time writing about entertainment, social issues and politics. When he's not writing about reality television, he's most likely watching it.

The current series of The Only Way Is Essex continues to bring the drama every Sunday night on ITVBe.

Series 25 of the show kicked off from September 2019 and brings with it a glamorous cast including faces old and new.

One of TOWIE’s long-running castmembers, Pete Wicks, also ventured onto other show’s including Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating.

But what is Pete Wicks’ net worth? And what else is there to know about the reality TV star? Let’s take a look at the long-haired ‘pirate’ of TOWIE…

What is Pete Wicks’ net worth?

Pete Wicks’ net worth is currently not known.

However, the 30-year-old is sure to have earned some serious dough due to his regular appearances on the reality TV phenomenon, The Only Way Is Essex.

Pete first joined the hit show during the 15th series in 2014.

SEE ALSO: Amber Turner age and birthday: How old is the TOWIE series 25 star?

What is Pete Wicks’ job?

According to OK! Magazine, Pete is a successful businessman outside of his TOWIE gig.

He previously formed a career in the lucrative property market.

Wicks also earns hefty paychecks from side projects including modelling, social media sponsorships, and appearances on a variety of TV shows. He’s also got over a million followers on Instagram (@p_wicks01).

Who is Pete Wicks dating?

Pete is currently single. His last girlfriend was mother-of-one Georgina Elizabeth Mullins.

The pair first met after whilst appearing on the E4 dating series, Celebs Go Dating.

The couple shared screenshots of their newfound relationship in a series of Instagram stories, however, on TOWIE series 24 episode 9, Pete revealed that things didn’t work out between the pair.

How to watch the latest series of TOWIE

The latest series of The Only Way Is Essex currently airs on ITVBe every Sunday.

Episodes are shown at 9 pm, however, if you miss one you can always catch up with any missed episodes on the ITV Hub.

Series 25 sees a new Sims sister join the cast, another mum on the scene and the return of a very familiar face.

WATCH TOWIE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ON ITVBE.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE