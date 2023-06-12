The Real Housewives Of New York City is receiving a reboot so here’s everything you need to know about the cast and the 2023 release date.

More than a year after The Real Housewives Of New York City season 13 reunion was unexpectedly canceled, the series is returning with a total makeover.

Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen is attempting a new strategy for the show’s direction. Judging from the cast, the network has opted to showcase the diversity of the Big Apple with its fresh faces.

RHONY is confirmed to be part of Bravo’s summer line-up alongside The Real Housewives Of Orange County season 17 and Project Runway season 20, so read on to know more about the reboot.

Credit Bravo YouTube channel

Mark your calendars because The Real Housewives Of New York City is returning on Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c. You can watch via Peacock and the Bravo app.

UK fans can expect the series to land on Hayu.

Filming commenced in the fall of 2022 and wrapped in early 2023.

RHONY season 14 trailer

No topics are off-limits when it comes to these six glamorous ladies. “What I love about New York is that you can be anyone,” the housewives say in the trailer. “We are loud, proud, and larger than life. We’re all fabulous women and we don’t take no for an answer.”

From unknowingly discussing NSFW moments with the kids in the car to an accidental boob flash, expect to see the housewives in unpredictable situations. As successful women residing in one of the most expensive cities in the world, some serious splurges are guaranteed.

Another trailer scene shows a cast member persuading their husband to potentially spend $62,000 on school fees purely to “rub shoulders” with Tom Cruise, while another ponders splashing $1.2 million on a gigantic diamond ring – casual housewives antics.

Meet the cast of RHONY 2023

The refreshing new cast was unveiled at BravoCon 2022 in October:

Sai is an Afro-Latina raised in New York. The Los Angeles native describes herself as a “funny fashion girl with two sidekick kids”. While longtime Housewives fan Sai is ecstatic to be on the show, it’s unlikely we’ll see much of her husband, David Craig, who prefers privacy. The couple has been married since 2009.

Somali-Canadian model Ubah moved to Seattle from her motherland at age 12. She was scouted in a Canadian park and subsequently signed with New York City’s Click Model Management. The 40-year-old has worked for the likes of Gucci, Oscar De La Renta, and Ralph Lauren.

RHONY newbie Erin is a true New Yorker; born and raised in Manhattan, she has worked as a real estate agent since age 19. Erin already has reality TV ties with Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Ekland, working on his Douglas Elliman team.

Lyons is a fashion designer making history as the first openly gay cast member on RHONY. Her empire began as the creative director of J Crew until her departure in 2017.

She is now the founder of the false eyelash line, Love Seen, and is an interior designer on The Expert.

Fashion publicist Jessel Taank is originally from across the pond in London. She moved to the Big Apple to pursue her fashion dreams and now heads The Know PR. Taank has Indian heritage and is married to Pavit Randhawa.

The Bravo star is a freelance marketing communications consultant from the West Village. Like Jenna and Ubah, she is not married and spends her time going to yoga and hosting dinner parties for friends.

Brynn considers herself to be a “trophy wife in training”.

Why is RHONY getting a reboot?

The Real Housewives Of New York City is the second series of the Bravo franchise, having premiered on March 4, 2008, so why is the long-running show receiving a reboot now?

Well, a low-rated 13th season reportedly prompted Cohen to bring new stories and fresh energy to the franchise.

“There are thousands of stories to tell here,” he said. “This is the most multicultural, diverse, energetic, and exciting city in America.”

Expect to see the show move out of the Upper East Side, which is known as the playground of the New York elite. “It’s all over the city, and it’s aspirational,” Andy revealed at BravoCon.

Season 13 documented only five housewives after Tinsley Mortimer left in the middle of season 12, followed by Dorinda Medley‘s departure after the finale. Combined with the city’s covid restrictions in the fall of 2020 and winter of 2021, the smaller-than-usual cast was faced with less drama and limited locations.

Season 13 finale recap

Last season was frequently branded as “boring” due to the reduced catfights, so the series wrapped up with not one, but two parties.

The gang’s Galentine’s Day gathering saw the ladies spilling the beans on men and had no filter when it came to the small endowments seen during their experiences.

Things took an even weirder turn when Ramona Singer handed out nipple pasties so everyone can get their girls out and bump boobs together. This is not the party we expected, especially not from Ramona – she is the last person to suggest going topless.

Onto the final bash of the season: the housewives swap identities for one night only with another cast member who they had a drama with. Sonja and Bershan switch, as do Ramona and Leah, and Luann and Eboni.

Luann does a solid Eboni impression by starting every sentence with her signature “Here’s the thing”. Leah and Ramona win best flip of the night as Leah sports the latter’s famous clear Hannibal Lecter mask, while Ramona opts for animal print and neon accessories.

Season 17 hasn’t been the most eventful series in history, but the members end it on a wholesome note by squashing the minor beef. In hindsight, it was the perfect ending for the cast’s final season before receiving the boot.

Dorinda Medley admitted she was fired

Medley broke the news of her departure from RHONY in August 2020, calling the show “a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband, Richard, passed away”.

Whispers later claimed that Dorinda was fired for poor behavior when under the influence of alcohol, Page Six wrote.

The TV star never confirmed the claims, but she told RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel on her Just B podcast that she was axed.

“I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back,” she admitted. “I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year.”

Catch the OG housewives on Ultimate Girls Trip season 5

If you’re missing the original housewives, tune into Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy season 5. Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Kristen Taekman, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer will be residing in the same house on Saline Beach in Saint Barthelemy, the location seen in RHONY season 5.

A premiere date has yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.