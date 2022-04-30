The real reason RHOA fans are happy Sheree Whitfield is back is her "fine" son Kairo













Real Housewives of Atlanta is back and fans can’t wait to see the ladies return for more chaos and drama. We will be re-introduced to some of our OG cast members in the new season as well as some familiar faces that we haven’t seen in a while, one of those being Sheree Whitfield.

Obviously, fans can’t wait to see more of her on the show as she makes her comeback with a bang, but it seems what audiences are more excited for is to see her handsome son, Kairo, again. Kairo stole the hearts of fans when we met him as a teen and now he is a grown man, he’s stolen even more!

Reality Titbit has all the details on the reality star’s son including an exciting update on what he is doing with his life now that he is an adult. Keep reading to find out more.

OMG: RHOA’s season 14 trailer just dropped a bombshell: She By Shereé has launched

Dodo | Official Trailer BridTV 9773 Dodo | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gRimuX0Wpz0/hqdefault.jpg 1002751 1002751 center 22403

Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meet Kairo Whitfield

We have seen Kairo on the show before as a teen and fans fell in love with him, he will hopefully now be featured again as Sheree makes her return and fans will probably fall in love again for a different reason.

Kairo was born on 2 July 1996 in the US, making his nationality, American. The 25-year-old is recognised for his towering and impressive height, reaching 6 foot 7 (2.06m) – now that’s tall!

He was born to his parents Sheree and Bob Whitfield and raised in their family home with his two siblings Tierra and Kiley. Kairo is also a recent graduate from Morehouse College, where he was also a student-athlete. We have more about his potential career endeavours below.

Kairo has moved on from modelling

When we last saw Kairo during season 9 of RHOA, Kairo had his career prospects set on modelling due to his handsome looks and impressive height.

However, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in 2020, Sheree announced that he is no longer pursuing a career in modelling. After he graduated from Morehouse College Kairo is apparently looking into another career in show business.

His mother announced that he is trying his luck in the music industry and has begun to follow a different path. Hopefully, we will get to hear some of his music in the new season!

Fans react to Kairo’s comeback

Since it was announced that Sheree was returning to the show, the main thing on fans’ minds was getting to her see her son again. The star is clearly very popular amongst the audience with tweets like:

Ngl, I’m excited that Sheree has made a comeback, but I’m more excited to see Kairo again. That is one handsome man. Twitter

PLEASE TELL ME KAIRO IS ON THE NEW SEASON!? #RHOA Twitter

Kairo Whitfield is something else. Thank you Sherree Whitfield for bringing him back into our lives. Twitter

We talk a lot about Shereé Whitfield but we don't talk enough about young Kairo Whitfield 🤤 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/ReFzVYu3m1 — Denis (@the_kneeees) January 26, 2021

WATCH RHOA SEASON 14 FROM MAY 1ST ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK