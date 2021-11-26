The real reason Todd Chrisley has custody of granddaughter Chloe











Todd Chrisley has been looking after his granddaughter Chloe for a while now, but some Chrisley Knows Best fans have no idea why.

Currently living with reality TV star Todd, youngster Chloe usually joins in with their fun-filled activities, just like the rest of the Chrisley clan.

However, the reality is that Todd has custody of Chloe, which leaves viewers confused about why she isn’t living with her own parents.

Be confused no longer, as Reality Titbit can reveal the truth about why Chloe refers to her grandfather as ‘dad’, and how he has custody of her.

Why Todd has custody of Chloe

Todd and Julia were given sole custody of Chloe, as her parents Kyle (Todd’s son) and Angela Johnson were reportedly unable to look after her.

According to The Sun, Chloe has been living with Todd since she was just a year old. This happened after his son Kyle was arrested for assault.

For a while, Todd was sharing custody of Chloe with Angela until 2016.

That stopped when she was arrested and charged with food stamps and Medicaid fraud, after claiming her daughter Chloe as a dependent.

The couple were later granted sole full custody of the nine-year-old after Todd fought to look after Chloe against her mom, and won.

The reason Chloe calls him ‘dad’

The Chrisley family have not revealed exactly why Chloe calls Todd ‘dad’.

However, the likelihood is that they have allowed her to see him as a father figure, as her biological father Kyle hasn’t been present for most of her life.

Kyle had initially demanded money for her time on the Chrisley Knows Best show, and had threatened to sue if they didn’t listen to his wishes.

Todd made it clear she would not be on the show and his son would not see a penny. Since then, Todd and Julie are the main parents Chloe has known.

Some viewers wonder if Todd has adopted Chloe, but he has not officially done so. Instead, he is her main caregiver, alongside wife Julie.

Where is Kyle Chrisley now?

Kyle is thought to have recently married a woman named Ashleigh Nelson.

Despite previous differences with his father Todd, it is said that they are no longer estranged, and that he has reconciled with his parents.

Having had addiction issues in the past, Kyle has been trying to turn his life around for daughter Chloe since the series first started in 2014.

After a suicide attempt in September 2019 landed Kyle in the hospital, he reconciled with his dad. Now, Todd is his biggest supporter.

Kyle wrote in a Facebook post in the same year:

My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me. I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.

