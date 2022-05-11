The rumoured Love Island 2022 contestants from Brad McDermott to Gemma Owen













The sun is shining, summer BBQs are starting and the short skirts are coming out and we all know what that means – Love Island 2022 is just around the corner!

Previously in the months leading up to the series, we have been teased with rumoured contestants that have actually turned out to be in the lineup. Obviously, sometimes they are just rumours but the leaked contestants this year have got us too excited not to mention.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the rumoured contestants for the 2022 series which starts on June 6.

Meet the rumoured contestants

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

One of the rumoured contestants – and one that fans are very excited about – is Ekin-Su who is known for being the friend of TOWIE star, Pete Wicks.

Ekin is a Turkish influencer and if she is on the show, Love Island won’t be her first reality rode and she has previously appeared on the Turkish reality show, Kuzey Yildiz.

A source told The Sun:

Ekin-Su is the perfect contestant to get viewers tuning in this summer. Not only is she beautiful, but she’s also used to being on TV and moving in showbiz circles so she’s sure to bring fireworks. She’ll have no shortage of guys after her in the villa, that’s for sure.

Ekin-su will most likely be the first love island bombshell or an OG — Aadil Mohammed (@6aadill) May 6, 2022

Brad McDermott

Another celebrity friend/ family member is rumoured to appear on the dating show. Former Love Island star herself, Zara McDermott’s brother Brad is rumoured to be taking part in the series.

According to reports, Brad has been trying to follow in his sister’s footsteps for years and is trying to make a name for himself in the social media world.

A source told The Sun:

Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life. Though she didn’t find long-term love, it has served as a great platform for her.

Sophie Draper

Sophie is a 22-year-old beautician from Nottingham and was the first rumoured contestant to be leaked. Draper has a famous ex-boyfriend called Matty Cash who plays for Aston Villa as a pro footballer.

They dated for four years but split in 2021 with the beautician now ready to start dating again – and where better to do so than Love Island?

A source told The Sun:

Sophie is a gorgeous girl who is really driven and determined to succeed. She has her own beauty salon and already leads a jet-set lifestyle, which she likes showing off on Instagram, so she wouldn’t be fazed by being on TV.

This guy rumoured for Love Island this summer Joshua Le Grove. Im a boxing fan and have no idea who this guy is never heard of him lol. Also Sophie Draper and some name that sounds like made up mumble jumble to EKin-Su Culculoglu who are all 3 of them. Need known names for show pic.twitter.com/ByqoUn1TtK — Ross Scott Manley (@RossScottManley) May 4, 2022

Isabelle Colclough

Isabelle is another rumoured potential for the show. From looking at her Instagram she appears to be very into her style and fashion and loves to get glammed up – a perfect fit for Love Island.

Gemma Owen

Gemma is the daughter of the famous footballer Micheal Owen and is the latest rumoured cast member for the show. Gemma is trying to become a successful social media influencer and is already well on her way, so if she is on the ITV show it should boost her career.

Happy 19th Birthday to my eldest, Gemma.🎉🥰 pic.twitter.com/rOADKDt29I — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) May 1, 2022

