The Sister Wives' own jobs only add to their hefty TLC salary











Sister Wives is officially back on TLC screens every Sunday, but there is one questions fans have… How do the cast members make money?

Kody and his wives are no stranger to cameras, and are always very open with their finances, including money problems they have faced before.

We dug deep and found out exactly how Meri, Janelle, and Robyn make a living for themselves, as well as their TLC salary when filming.

The Sister Wives’ hefty salary

Kody and his wives get paid 10 per cent of the budget assigned to each episode, estimated to be around $250,000 to $400,000, say reports.

This amount equates to around $25,000 to $40,000 per episode, shared between Kody, Meri, Janelle, Robyn and for some of season 16 – Christine.

The Brown family allegedly took a pay cut to keep the series on TLC, but continue to have a significant income from the network.

Since the current season began airing, fans have been left confused about how each of the cast members can afford their huge mansions…

I wanna know how these damn sister wives are affording these big nice homes. What do they do for a livin?….besides ole Kody? #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/xjuTDWWrzV — RWH (@roho718) November 22, 2021

Meri has her own bed and breakfast

She reportedly spent her Halloween in Parowan, Utah, at her bed and breakfast – away from Kody Brown and the other wives.

Meri had asked the family for a $40,000 loan for the home, while she agreed to pay the remaining $40,000, but Kody claimed he could not pay for it.

But there was no stopping the TLC star. She paid the full $80,000 herself and has been running Lizzie’s Heritage Inn ever since, from $125 a night.

It’s likely that her business being promoted on Sister Wives helps her to get more customers, while her co-stars are also working on their own jobs.

Janelle is an estate agent, while Robyn sells jewelry through My Sister Wives Closet. That’s on top of their minimum $25,000 an episode – at $6,250 each.

Meri is trying to encourage Christine to stay with Kody when she needs to hop on the wagon and head to Utah with her they can even avoid the rentals and stay at the bed & breakfast #SisterWives — nyoka (@nyoka46637098) April 19, 2021

Robyn’s staggering net worth

Robyn has a more significant salary than the other Sister Wives, at $600K.

Kody’s other wives are worth $400K, which could be down to the fact that she is legally married to him. Kody himself is worth $1million!

She is even thought to live in a $900K mansion with her husband.

Robyn primarily takes care of blog posts for the business, as well as designing her own lines. The other wives chip in to the company.

