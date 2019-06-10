There’s something a little different about James Taylor this year.
However, it’s not the extra lick of wet-look gel in his hair or the new wardrobe of funky shirts. No, the blond-haired Made in Chelsea man is an apparent stud. A ladies’ man. A lothario. A player-player.
With the confirmed news James Taylor kissed Miles Nazaire’s ex, Maeva D’Aascanio, here’s a look at the six stages that took him to extraordinary Dbag level.
- The 1900 Island filming location is an uninhabited island in Wales
- Get Caroline Flack’s look from Love Island: Aftersun episode 1!
- Meet all the characters from Love Island The Game series 2
James Taylor on #madeinchelsea makes me feel ill, such a manipulative boy.. get a grip.
— Sophie Elizabeth (@sophhiee94) May 1, 2019
Stage 1: Taking on Jamie Laing
Towards the beginning of Made in Chelsea season 17, James teed himself up for a feud with long-standing MIC favourite Jamie Laing.
Having gossiped that Jamie’s confectionary brand “tasted like arse”, Jamie confronted his rival head-on during a game of poker.
However, rather than roll over the puppy dog he is, James plucked up the courage to bite back.
Touche. Dbag move number one.
Step 2. Those new ‘wavy’ shirts
Oh look, new James Taylor has a new wardrobe.
Someone gouge my eyes out now, please!
- Buy Molly Mae’s black dress from Love Island episode 5!
- Who is Hugo Leefe? Made in Chelsea newbie stealing Amelia Mist’s heart!
- Why fans are desperate for Yewande and Michael to couple up!
Step 3. The world’s cheesiest chat-up lines
We’ve all felt a little bit of sick in our mouths thanks to James’ corny chat up lines in season 11.
Whether he’s testing them out on Rosi Mai, Verity Bowditch or Eliza Batten, the James Taylor love triangle seems to thrive off mushy quotes.
While the SW3 blondes swoon, everyone else at home screams “Dbag” at the TV!
Step 4. Acting like Miles is jealous
This is Miles Nazaire.
He’s a half-French model with mesmerising eyes and the type of abs that you could use to grate parmesan cheese.
View this post on Instagram
James tore up his friendship with Miles because he felt that his compadre felt challenged and was jealous of his new ladies’ man ways.
Yeah, whatever you say man…
James Taylor could date a dustbin and he would still be punching above his weight #MadeInChelsea @E4Chelsea
— 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕕 △⃒⃘ (@wellywellard) May 8, 2019
Step 5. Busting his load
The cherry on top of all of James’ new-found douchebag-ery has to be the fact that he popped his cherry a little too early.
Rosi Mai sat down with fellow new cast member Maeva D’Ascanio to discuss the wild sexual exploits between her and James Taylor.
Basically, she explained that this so-called lothario busted his load super early.
For all of James' talk & attitude, acting like he's a ladies man…..
Sounds like he's more 'One Minute Man…..' 😂 #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/3s6Dm4fnik
— Deeva Tiana Jones💅🏿 (@deevajones) May 13, 2019
Step 6. Snaking on Maeva D’Ascanio
The final step in James’s remarkable road to Dbag stardom – although we’re sure there are many more to come – is kissing Maeva.
We’re not sure why, when, how or what possessed the brunette stunner to French kiss James, but it’s a move that will rock the MIC world in episode 12.
WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA EVERY MONDAY NIGHT ON E4
THROWBACK: The moment Northern Cindy met now-fiancé Elan on First Dates!