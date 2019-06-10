Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

There’s something a little different about James Taylor this year.

However, it’s not the extra lick of wet-look gel in his hair or the new wardrobe of funky shirts. No, the blond-haired Made in Chelsea man is an apparent stud. A ladies’ man. A lothario. A player-player.

With the confirmed news James Taylor kissed Miles Nazaire’s ex, Maeva D’Aascanio, here’s a look at the six stages that took him to extraordinary Dbag level.

James Taylor on #madeinchelsea makes me feel ill, such a manipulative boy.. get a grip. — Sophie Elizabeth (@sophhiee94) May 1, 2019

Stage 1: Taking on Jamie Laing

Towards the beginning of Made in Chelsea season 17, James teed himself up for a feud with long-standing MIC favourite Jamie Laing.

Having gossiped that Jamie’s confectionary brand “tasted like arse”, Jamie confronted his rival head-on during a game of poker.

However, rather than roll over the puppy dog he is, James plucked up the courage to bite back.

Touche. Dbag move number one.

Step 2. Those new ‘wavy’ shirts

Oh look, new James Taylor has a new wardrobe.

Someone gouge my eyes out now, please!

Step 3. The world’s cheesiest chat-up lines

We’ve all felt a little bit of sick in our mouths thanks to James’ corny chat up lines in season 11.

Whether he’s testing them out on Rosi Mai, Verity Bowditch or Eliza Batten, the James Taylor love triangle seems to thrive off mushy quotes.

While the SW3 blondes swoon, everyone else at home screams “Dbag” at the TV!

Step 4. Acting like Miles is jealous

This is Miles Nazaire.

He’s a half-French model with mesmerising eyes and the type of abs that you could use to grate parmesan cheese.

View this post on Instagram Free the nipple 😏 A post shared by Miles Nazaire (@milesjnazaire) on Apr 8, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

James tore up his friendship with Miles because he felt that his compadre felt challenged and was jealous of his new ladies’ man ways.

Yeah, whatever you say man…

James Taylor could date a dustbin and he would still be punching above his weight #MadeInChelsea @E4Chelsea — 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕕 △⃒⃘ (@wellywellard) May 8, 2019

Step 5. Busting his load

The cherry on top of all of James’ new-found douchebag-ery has to be the fact that he popped his cherry a little too early.

Rosi Mai sat down with fellow new cast member Maeva D’Ascanio to discuss the wild sexual exploits between her and James Taylor.

Basically, she explained that this so-called lothario busted his load super early.

For all of James' talk & attitude, acting like he's a ladies man…..

Sounds like he's more 'One Minute Man…..' 😂 #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/3s6Dm4fnik — Deeva Tiana Jones💅🏿 (@deevajones) May 13, 2019

Step 6. Snaking on Maeva D’Ascanio

The final step in James’s remarkable road to Dbag stardom – although we’re sure there are many more to come – is kissing Maeva.

We’re not sure why, when, how or what possessed the brunette stunner to French kiss James, but it’s a move that will rock the MIC world in episode 12.

