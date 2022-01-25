The Street Outlaws salaries are even more supercharged than their cars











From Jeff Lutz to Murder Nova, a line-up of serious street racers are pretty much drifting into thousands of dollars. This is because they get paid a hefty check for starring on Discovery show Street Outlaws…

While an insight into the cast member’s personal lives play a part, the big focus is their races. Usually, two keen racers go vehicle-to-vehicle in the hopes of winning a grand cash prize.

The reality show delves into what it’s really like to race cars for a living, but it doesn’t come without risks. Many have encountered accidents – such as JJ Da Boss’ recent crash – while taking part in the underground car scene.

How much do the Street Outlaws make per episode?

Each cast member on Street Outlaws is estimated to earn around $20,000 to $30,000 per episode. Pilgrim Studios reportedly pays Big Chief $20,000 per episode that makes it to air.

Pay checks are likely to vary for each show, depending on how popular they are. However, the basis, standard (yet unconfirmed) pay by Discovery is thought to be $5,000 per episode.

As the majority of its cast members have a high net worth, it’s clear they are making a hefty salary. In another show by the network, called Moonshiners, stars are also said to be paid up to $30,000 per episode.

Net worth of Street Outlaws crew

Monza’s estimated net worth is thought to be around $500K. Having owned several racing cars, he currently drives a set of wheels which are approximately $2.7K in price nowadays.

Big Chief, on the other hand, is thought to be one of the richest cast members. He is worth $2million in 2022.

His co-star Ryan Martin’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. The majority of his earnings have come from his success on the television show, Street Outlaws, but also from brand deals and winning races.

Business owner Robin Roberts is thought to be worth less than $1 million, while Boddie’s net worth is thought to be worth at least that amount. However, their salary doesn’t include race winnings!

As per Distractify, JJ has an estimated net worth of “$1 million, but it’s difficult to verify these figures“. Celebrities Income estimates his net worth at $1.2m, but states this includes speculation that JJ may gamble a lot of money.

Race winnings explored

During Street Outlaws Memphis Season 5 Episode 1, “JJ hosts a small tire shoot-out where the winner takes home $16,000” so it’s clear that money is very much a vital part of street racing.

In spin-off show Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, eight of the fastest teams in America fight for a winner-takes-all purse of a significant amount: $100,000! Each race throughout the franchises usually has a prize worth thousands.

Race car drivers in the USA earn between $19,910 to $187,200 a year, according to Comparably. After all, they are risking their lives to do this for a living, so aside from the adrenaline, the salary has to be worth it.

