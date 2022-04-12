The Ultimatum: April Marie's ethnicity explored from Southeast Asia to Florida













April Marie is one of the cast members of Netflix’s new reality show The Ultimatum and she and her boyfriend, Jake, caught fans’ attention after April gave him an ultimatum on their relationship as she wanted “babies and marriage, now!”, whereas he seemed far from ready to make that commitment.

However, April also caught fans’ eyes because let’s face it, she is drop-dead gorgeous. Audiences now want to know where she is from as well as her ethnicity and heritage.

Reality Titbit has all the details on her background and roots as well as her successful career as a model and influencer, check it out.

April Marie. Picture: The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix

April Marie’s ethnicity

The 23-year old The Ultimatum cast member is at the forefront of fans’ conversations and they want to know all about her. In terms of her ethnicity, April belongs to a Filipino-American ethnicity but is an American native and holds American nationality.

April was born in San Diego, California, however, she moved when she was very young and was raised in Florida. The West Coast clearly has her heart though as she moved back to Los Angeles when she was older.

In 2019, the California native moved again, this time to Austin, Texas, in search of modelling opportunities, and now, according to her Instagram bio, the new reality star resides between the two, Austin and LA.

April is a successful model

From looking at her Instagram we can see that she is a very successful model and has even been featured in magazines. Her social media feed is full of her professional modelling shots and sponsorships as well as multiple brand collaborations.

April has collaborated with many of the most popular fashion brands at the moment, such as Shein and Fashion Nova.

Her career as a model has been a success and it only seems to be getting better as she becomes more known in the public eye. The influencer also won the title of Miss Florida Top Model in 2014.

Aside from modelling, April works as a recruiter in Austin and is an all-around businesswoman who is looking like she will be having a very successful career.

Are April and Jake still together?

We won’t actually know properly if the couple is still together until more episodes of The Ultimatum have been released in the upcoming weeks. However, it’s safe to say that April and Jake have had a very rocky journey since they joined the show.

One of the first things April said on the show was “I just want a ring and a baby now!’, but her boyfriend Jake wasn’t in the same place as she and things became even more difficult when he started to grow a connection with Rae.

Jake ended up doing his trial marriage with Rae ad they had a very strong bond from what we could see. Although things are looking up for April and Jake on the latest episodes it’s too difficult to say whether they have remained together or not. Guess we will have to wait and see!

If you watch the ultimatum on Netflix then you know that April deserves so much better. — Jess (@Jessica_tynes) April 6, 2022

