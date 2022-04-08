The Ultimatum: Is April pregnant and what was her 'protection' scare?













Netflix’s new dating show The Ultimatum just dropped on the channel and fans have been binge-watching the entire series. There has been loads of drama between the couples throughout the show so far and one couple in particular, has had a very rocky journey.

April Marie and Jake Cunningham entered the show after two years of dating as April was ready for marriage and kids but Jake wasn’t quite there yet. Towards the end of the season, April opened up about how the couple hadn’t done anything to prevent pregnancy.

Things became very intense and April shocked the girls during the Back to reality episode when she revealed she may be pregnant.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the pregnancy rumours as well as how it may affect Jake’s decision as to whether they get engaged or if he walks away.

Is April Marie pregnant?

April shocked the other girls in the Back To Reality episode when she asked for a virgin drink at the bachelorette party as she had an ultrasound appointment coming up, she explained:

As of today, I am 12 days late on my cycle. We’ve been back together for almost two weeks. Jake and I have had sex without protection. Could I be pregnant? Yes. April Marie, The Ultimatum

However, later on, during the Time to answer The Ultimatum episode, April announced that, sadly, she wasn’t pregnant as she told Jake that she had come on her period and that her cycle was probably off due to stress.

April was very sad and even said that she was “heartbroken” at the news but Jake didn’t seem too bothered.

April was “frustrated” at the way Jake handled things

In a previous episode, before her pregnancy scare, on the girls night out she revealed intimate details about the couple’s relationship and expressed her annoyance as to the way her boyfriend handled the pregnancy situation, she said:

Every time, we’ve never used protection. He’s never pulled out on me.” The women looked shocked by this. “For people to say ‘He’s not ready for kids,’ it’s like this m*therfcker tries making a baby with me every night! That’s my frustration. April Marie, The Ultimatum

Rae ( who was originally partnered with Zay) then revealed to April that when she spoke to Jake about the situation he said how he was “open to sleeping together with no protection” and continued to say “if it happened, it happened.”

This upset and angered April and she even began to cry as she explained her fertility issues and how she has ovarian cysts and that her body struggles to ovulate.

April from The Ultimatum needs her own spin-off show immediately! I absolutely adore her & her energy 🤣 #TheUltimatum pic.twitter.com/o9xpgIqgfF — Ruby Lee Ray (@RubyLeeWrites) April 7, 2022

Will the pregnancy scare affect Jake’s decision?

Jake had a very good trial marriage with Rae – who left her boyfriend – but now he has to decide if he wants to propose to April or lose her for good.

From what we have seen it appears that Jake still wants April as he came across as very apologetic when they were reunited. In his last conversation with his girlfriend, he told her that he came into the show not wanting anyone else and they both mentioned how the series “brought light to the issues in their relationship.”

In terms of if they work out, we don’t know yet, but we are rooting for them and their happiness!

