Spoilers: The Ultimatum season 2 episode 9 looms after eight episodes came out on Netflix. However, after just the first two episodes, fans can’t believe how “insane” the drama already is. So when do new episodes of The Ultimatum come out?

Following the popularity of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1, a whole new line-up of couples are putting their romance to the test. One partner gives the ultimatum of either marrying them or deciding to move on with somebody else. Oh, and also have to live with a total stranger…

© 2023

The Ultimatum: Season 2 episode 9

The Ultimatum season 2 episodes 9 and 10 come out on August 30. Eight episodes were released to be watched on Netflix straight away on August 23, but you have a week to watch them.

If you watched one episode a night (including an extra episode on August 30), then you’d definitely be able to spread out the first eight episodes before the new drama comes out.

Season 2 episode 9 features the Ultimatum Day finale before episode 10 shows the reunion special. During season 1, Madlyn and Colby reunited with their cast members to reveal she was pregnant.

Drama is ‘insane’ two episodes in

When Netflix fans tuned in to watch the first eight episodes, they were already stunned by episode 2. Lisa and Brian decided to leave the experiment early after finding out that Lisa was pregnant.

Before this, the couple got into an explosive argument after Brian began chatting to Riah, in which producers had to remove Lisa from the conversation.

Viewers notice that each cast member is “full-on flirting” from episode 1. A Twitter user said, “I’m on the first episode of #TheUltimatum and this is already a train wreck.”

What to expect in The Ultimatum finale

The Ultimatum cast members will be reunited, with the expectation that Lisa and Brian will be back to give an update on their pregnancy. They have already confirmed they are now parents.

Ryann and James are all set to give an update on their relationship and are still together now. However, it may not all be happy days as during season 1, some couples didn’t decide to marry.

Roxanne and Antonio still follow each other on Instagram, but have not engaged with each other on posts. She last tagged her original boyfriend in a post from last July 2022.

WATCH THE ULTIMATUM ON NETFLIX NOW