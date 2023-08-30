Some of the Ultimatum season 2 couples are still together. We’ve got updates on The Ultimatum stars Trey, Lisa, and Brian via Instagram, Roxanne and Antonio, and more.

Following the popular season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, a dramatic second season was released by Netflix. Lisa and Brian left early, Roxanne and Antonio had their on-screen disagreements, and Trey and Riah came to a final conclusion. So, what happened next for each couple?

The Ultimatum’s Lisa and Brian are still together. The show was filmed back in September to November 2022 and the two follow each other on Instagram. They confirmed they are now parents. He told People:

“As parents, I think it gives us a little bit more of the softness that we need. Even though a lot of people don’t see that, we have a great friendship and just relationship as a whole.”

Although they have not shared any couple or baby pictures other than promo pictures of the show, viewers are convinced she’s hiding her former baby bump with her purse in a recent photo.

Roxanne and Antonio on The Ultimatum

Roxanne and Antonio from The Ultimatum are still together and engaged. He got down on one knee to her during the finale and they talked about what a success Antonio’s foray into business was becoming.

In a post-show interview, Roxanne confirmed she’s still got a ring on it. “I’m still engaged. Hello, still engaged. Big, big deal for me! I’m still focused on my company,” she told Today.

“I’m taking baby steps towards the next phase of what happens after an engagement. I’m happy to do it. Antonio and I are growing together. I feel like we’re closer than ever, which is cool,” Roxanne added.

Couples still together – Trey and Riah

Trey and Riah struggled with Trey having feelings for Ryann, but the two rekindled things, and she went on to accept his proposal in the finale. Over the past few months, they’ve posted from the same places.

He had originally given Riah the ultimatum, and it all worked in his favor! As of the reunion, Trey and Riah are still together. “Right after got engaged we went back to our regular life. Things are good, “Trey said.

I think work, like our work schedules … real life hit us again. We’ve been working through that,” Trey told co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. He said their relationship is better than it was before the show.

The Ultimatum season 2 still together: Kat and Alex

Kat and Alex confirmed during the reunion that they are still together and have already set a date for their wedding. In the finale, both said they were nervous before making a relationship decision.

Alex asked Kat to marry him. Reflecting on their two years, Alex said, “We have been tested, on mountaintops, in the ocean, at home, on the road, during this whole thing. We couldn’t be separated.”

He said he was looking forward to building a family and laughing and crying together for years to come. And they even confirmed their wedding date: May 10, 2024!

Ryann and James

Ryann was proposed to by James in the finale and gladly accepted the ring. They are still together, given recent Venmo transactions between them and the heartfelt tribute posts on social media.

Fans even noticed that she appears to have edited her ring out of her pictures. Ryann said she is “truly happier than she’s ever been” in a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story.

