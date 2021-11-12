The unexpected job Sheryl Underwood had before The Talk











Sheryl Underwood is known for her hilarious comments on American talk show The Talk, but she had a very unexpected job before.

We know the show’s co-host for her wacky sayings and that time she dressed as Lamar Jackson for Halloween (how could we ever forget?!).

However, the comedian actually had a pretty serious job before, to contrast with her more relaxed daily TV stint now.

As Remembrance Sunday approaches, Sheryl’s fans and followers have made the link and suddenly discovered her previous career.

Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Sheryl’s career before The Talk

After graduating from college, Sheryl made her country proud and joined the U.S. Air Force. She served two years in the reserves.

She now frequently makes jokes about “all the creative places you can get busy on a military base”… Ooh-er!

Sheryl joined the reserve team after taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test Atwater High School, in the 1980s.

Always knowing she was going to be in the military, her family was stationed at Castle Air Force base in Atwater, California.

Sheryl then met her husband at Castle AFB and he proposed to her at Maxwell AFB (Montgomery, Alabama), where he was stationed.

She then went into basic training at Lackland Air Force base in Texas, before going to tech school at Sheppard Air Force base in Wichita Falls.

Her first unit was at Travis Air Force base in Fairfield, California.

To all the Veterans out there but especially to all the ladies of my Royal Blue and White Family!!! @sherylunderwood pic.twitter.com/LCe5PyamhJ — Ms. Trent (@MsTrent2) November 11, 2021

What is Sheryl’s salary now?

With a net worth of $4 million, Sheryl is thought to get a season’s salary worth around $500K, although this is unconfirmed.

Producers try their best to keep salaries under wraps, but when Jerry O’Connell scored a $2 million salary joining The Talk, pay was discussed.

A source told The Sun he was being offered more than Sheryl gets paid, while her co-hosts Amanda and Elaine are making mid six figures.

Her salary per episode on The Talk has reportedly increased by 5% in the new season. However, Sharon pulled in $1 million per season on the show.

Sheryl Underwood’s career

Sheryl holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal arts from the University of Illinois at Chicago, as well as masters degrees in media management and mass communication from Governors State University.

Despite going on to have a successful comedian in stand-up, she went back to her roots by completing two USO tours in Kuwait and Afghanistan.

While there, Sheryl spent her time entertaining the troops and spoke at the ACM’s All-Star Salute to the Troops in April.

She first rose to prominence after landing a role in the 1998 film I Got The Hook Up, but became known in the comedy world as the first female finalist in 1989’s Miller Lite Comedy Search.

Sheryl is now one of the hosts on CBS Daytime show The Talk, a role she first stepped into in September 2011.

Did you know African-Americans like Morgan Freeman , #ICET (Tracy Marrow) and #Sheryl Underwood served in the military before reaching success in the civilian world? We are thankful for their service and for setting the example for active duty and reserve forces! pic.twitter.com/qZdSyUa9zY — IF Education Inc. (@ifoundedu) February 8, 2021

