The Voice: Who won the wild card 2021? Top 9 results explored!

Before an elimination round, the top nine singers gave their best performance, along with an audience vote and a wild-card sing-off.

This is how it worked – the person with the next highest number of audience votes on each team competed in a Wildcard Instant Save.

The winner was then revealed at the end of The Voice‘s latest episode. If you missed it, don’t fret, because we have all the answers in this article.

The Voice 2021: Top nine singers

Each contestant with the most votes from the audience were sent straight through to the top nine. A coach could then save one singer.

Here’s the list of the final top nine on The Voice 2021:

Team Blake:

Jordan Matthew Young (coach save)

Cam Anthony (highest votes)

Team Nick:

Rachel Mac (highest votes)

Dana Monique (coach save)

Team Legend:

Victor Solomon (highest votes)

Pia Renee (coach save)

Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler (highest votes)

Gihanna Zoe (coach save)

Who won The Voice wildcard 2021?

Corey Ward

One singer from each team competed in the wildcard instant save round, which involved the following:

Pete Mroz from Team Blake

Jose Figueroa Jr from Team Nick

Ryleigh Modig from Team Legend

Corey Ward from Team Kelly

Corey’s rendition of Lose You to Love Me by Selena Gomez impressed the audience, as he received the highest votes for the wildcard spot!

Meet The Voice wildcard winner: Instagram

Corey is a musician based in Hartsville, Charleston, Raleigh and Atlanta.

Originally from Hartsville, he quickly impressed the judges from his first performance, when he sang Dancing on My Own by Robyn.

He received two chair turns from coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

The Team Kelly contestant mainly shares videos of him showcasing his singing talent, as well as pictures of a close bond with his mother.

Corey, who is a fan of the Cubs, is no stranger to the stage, as he has performed to crowds in the past.

