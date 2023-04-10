Thomas J Paulsen was paid tribute to by Home Town producers after his children bought a house to be closer to him on the HGTV show. Erin and Ben Napier helped his children find a home. We looked at his obituary…

During the April 9, 2023, episode of Home Town, Ben Napier and his wife helped the Paulson family, a group of siblings, search for their dream home to makeover. Two sisters and a brother recruited the couple to help them.

By the end of the episode, a tribute to a man called Thomas J Paulsen was made. Many are now asking for his obituary and are paying tribute themselves, but who was he? Reality Titbit has all the details.

Home Town remembers Thomas J Paulsen

HGTV‘s Home Town wrote a tribute to Thomas J Paulsen at the end of the episode featuring his children. His two daughters and a son bought a property to be closer to him, but he sadly died in 2023.

Together, his children purchased a crumbling Victorian house built in 1900 for a price of $14,000. It was a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home that had been neglected for many years.

Homeowners — siblings Pam Paulsen Danielson, Tom Paulsen, and Jennifer Paulsen Thornton, who range from their late 40s to early 50s — agreed on most design decisions and compiled a $178,000 budget for the project.

Pam revealed on Facebook that she and her siblings will be staying there when they go home to Laurel.

Thomas Paulsen’s obituary

Thomas J Paulsen’s obituary states that he lived from 1939 to 2023 and was 93 years old when he died. He passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, and was born in Gary, Indiana on October 11, 1939.

Paulsen enjoyed a 40-year career with Masonite and Craftmaster Manufacturing. He had a passion for aviation starting as a self-taught ultralight pilot and later earned his recreational pilot’s license in 1983.

He had been hired by the Masonite Corporation and in the late 1970s was a part of the migration of Chicago area Masonite families to Laurel, Mississippi. He leaves behind three children and 11 grandchildren.

HGTV fans pay tribute to Thomas

When Home Town viewers saw the tribute from HGTV to Thomas, they were instantly saddened. Many took to Twitter and Erin Napier‘s Instagram to find out exactly who he was and wrote their condolences.

One fan wrote: “I think it was the dad of all the siblings (homeowners) in this episode. Made me tear up since they deliberately bought this house to spend more time with their family.”

Another penned: “Oh no! They lost their Dad?! Oh no no no 😢.”

“Heartbreaking at the end,” reacted a viewer after seeing the tribute on Home Town.

