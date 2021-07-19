90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco's before and after weight loss pictures explored











90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 6 is in full swing.

Just when we thought that the relationships on this show couldn’t get any more complicated, the TLC series dropped a new episode on July 19 and sent Twitter into a spin.

However, with the latest episode’s release, many TLC viewers have been discussing cast member Tiffany Franco Smith’s weight loss.

Tiffany Franco’s before and after pictures

In June 2021, the TLC star informed her fans that she had opted to get a gastric sleeve procedure as a “step toward a happier and healthier me.”

For the uninitiated, gastric sleeve surgery is a weight loss procedure to help those who are tired of diets. It is also meant as a weight loss aid for people who are extremely overweight.

The TLC star has been open about being on a weight loss journey for some years now. However, she took a break from it in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic raging worldwide and her relationship troubles with her husband Ronald Smith escalating.

Prior to going under the knife, the 90 Day Fiance star was exercising and dieting to achieve her goal weight.

She had put on a considerable amount of weight on top when she was pregnant with her and Ronald’s daughter Carley Rose in 2019.

However, in her latest Instagram pictures, the mom of two looks considerably slim. Although Tiffany will still have to maintain an exercise and diet routine if she wishes to lose weight, she has already lost a lot of it thanks to the surgery.

The picture above is from 2 years ago when Tiffany had a lot of weight on her. However, the Instagram post below is more recent. Both her face and her shoulders in the picture below appear considerably slimmer.

Tiffany is yet to post her full body pictures on her Insta handle. But she has posted some to her stories showing how different she looks now.

TLC fans were convinced that the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star underwent the procedure on June 15, 2021.

The reason being that she had shared a cryptic, now-deleted video before going into the hospital that suggested she was going under the knife.

90 Day Fiance star’s relationship with Ronald Smith explored

Tiffany and her South African native husband Ronald’s relationship has been through tremendous ups and downs.

The pair was experiencing a rough patch in their relationship in 2020.

They also fuelled many break rumours for a while.

Amidst all the fighting between the two, they had also been waiting 10 months for an update on Ronald’s CR-1 visa.

The visa would have allowed Ronald to enter America legally as the spouse of an American citizen. Their constant bitter fights, the long-distance, and the pandemic putting a strain on the couple’s relationship, Tiffany approached lawyers to put an end to her marriage before Ronald could come to America.

However, the lawyer said that their marriage seemed fixable through marriage counselling.

90 Day Fiance fans are seeing Tiffany and Ronald’s 2020 relationship trouble play out in the ongoing season 6.

With the Happily Ever After season still ongoing, only time will tell if the couple survived the rough patch.

However, Tiffany recently posted a picture on her Instagram cosying up with blogger and 90 Day Fiance star John Yates. The duo’s pictures have fuelled dating rumours among TLC audiences.

Other cast members who had weight-loss surgeries

Aside from Tiffany many other 90 Day Fiance cast members have undergone weight loss surgery.

One of the most prominent names in this area is Angela Deem who pursued liposuction, gastric sleeve operation, and a breast reduction all of which caused a rift in her marriage with Michael.

Rebecca Parrott and Narkyia Lathan are two other cast members who have been open about undergoing the procedure.

