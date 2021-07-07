HGTV: What is Tiffany Brooks' net worth? $50K Three Ways star's wealth explored











Tiffany Brooks has been winning over HGTV’s $50K Three Ways fans this season. Many are impressed by her interior design skills and her charming persona on the show.

The home-renovation show which is still in its first season has impressed many fans already. A brand episode of the show was released yesterday on July 6. The episode made many fans curious about the HGTV star was worth.

FIND OUT: Who is $50K Three Ways star, Tiffany Brooks?

What is Tiffany Brooks’ net worth?

The reality star’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

It is also estimated that as a home designer the star makes anywhere between $34k to $73k per project. While Tiffany has only just gotten her own show, she has been a part of the HGTV family for quite some time.

She showed off her interior designing skills in Rock the Block season 2 & 2 and Brother vs Brother, and Brooks and Mortar.

Despite being the star of her own series now, the 42-year old continues to star in other HGTV shows.

With the popularity of $50K Three Ways soaring rapidly we can guess that the Chicago based reality star’s net worth will only increase from here on.

SEE: Love Island star Millie’s Instagram and age explored

Blair Witch: VR Gaming - Oculus Rift - Launch

A look at HGTV star’s husband and family

Tiffany is married to Dante Brooks. Every now and then the home designer features her hubby on her Instagram.

We know from the show that Tiffany and Dante are high school sweethearts and reportedly met in the 1990s. However, despite being married for several years the duo couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

The two have a 17-year-old son together named Ayden Brooks who regularly features on Tiffany’s Instagram profile.

The reality star reveals on her website that Dante is an intricate part of her business. She calls him the “wingman” of the company. “Dante is my backup. She reveals that he handles the trading and manages the installations. She also stated, “his positive energy is contagious!”

$50K Three Ways season 1 explored

HGTV’s $50K Three Ways sees Tiffany Brooks helping homeowners decide how to best spend their $50,000 renovating budget.

The renovation series sees the designer provide her clients with three options to spend the money, and helps families, couples and individuals to transform their homes.

A brand new episode of releases every Tuesday at 10/9C!