Tiki Barber: Two baby mommas, six children and number one dad on RHONJ













Tiki Barber is most known for appearing on the Real Housewives Of New Jersey as well as for being a successful former NFL player with the New York Giants for over ten seasons.

He is married to RHONJ newcomer, Traci Johnson and now fans are interested in knowing more about his personal life, especially his large amount of children and controversial part with his wives.

keep reading to find out more.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Tiki Barber has six children

Tiki has six children as of 2022 with the first four coming from his first marriage. These are, the eldest Atiim Kiambu Jr, who was born in 2002 and Chason who was born in 2004. He also has a set of twin girls from his first wife who is called Riley and Ella.

In 2013 he had his fifth child with his second wife who was a baby girl called Brooklyn. Then, three years later they had another daughter called Teagan.

Tiki clearly loves being a father as he is often posting pictures of himself with his kids on Instagram, and despite not being on the best of terms with his ex, he doesn’t let that get in the way of spending time with his children.

Tiki’s “multiple” wives scandal

Some of you may already know about the “scandal” surrounding the cross over of his ex-wife and current wife but if you don’t we are here to explain.

The issue arose at the end of Tiki’s first marriage to Virginia. At the time she was pregnant with their twin girls and apparently, Tiki sprung the divorce on her out of nowhere. While she was pregnant the former NFL player left her for Traci Johnson but sources report that Virginia had no idea what was going on.

An anonymous source spoke to the New York Post and said that apparently, Virginia was “devastated” that Tiki had left her for a 23-year-old.

The source continued that the split came out of nowhere and the couple had “no apparent problems in the marriage” leaving many fans to assume that there was a significant cross over in the relationships.

Tiki is totally focused on Traci

Despite his controversial past Tiki is choosing to move on from it and focus his time on his current wife and family.

The pair seem extremely happy and loved up on social media and celebrated their eighth anniversary in 2020 with Traci posting an adorable tribute to her man on Instagram that said:

Seems like yesterday we were walking to City Hall together! The years have flown by and as cliché as it may be … Each year that just gets better and better. Cheers to eight years of love, laughter, arguments that only made us stronger, adventures, and a few tears.

