Counting On star Lauren Caldwell and her partner Titus Hall are engaged.

Since its release in 2015, Counting On has gained massive popularity with viewers around the world.

The TLC spin-off series of 19 Kids and Counting follows the Duggar family members, their spouses and children as they juggle through ups and downs and family responsibilities.

And now, Lauren Caldwell is the latest star to share exciting news with her fans as the Counting On star is engaged.

Lauren Caldwell and Titus Hall are engaged

On Thursday, October 15th, the Caldwell family took to their official Instagram page and revealed that Lauren and her partner Titus Hall are engaged.

Lauren and Titus posed in a series of pictures at the Lower Grand Lagoon beach and shared the exciting news with their followers.

“We couldn’t be happier for Titus and Lauren!” the Instagram post read.

A close-up snap revealed Lauren’s stunning ring and fans have congratulated the couple on their engagement.

Who is Titus Hall?

Titus Hall lives in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.

According to his Facebook profile, Titus studies at Lehigh Valley Baptist Bible Institute. Prior to that, he attended the Emmaus Baptist Academy.

Moreover, there are YouTube videos of Titus preaching at the Lehigh Valley Baptist Church and on the church’s website.

Following the engagement news, Titus took to Facebook and shared snaps with Lauren, writing:

“So many amazing memories with this Amazing Girl! I’m SO extremely blessed to be Engaged to this Beautiful Girl! I Love You Lauren!”

Based on pictures on his profile, Titus has a brother called Benjamin and two younger sisters.

So many amazing memories with this Amazing Girl! I’m SO extremely blessed to be Engaged to this Beautiful Girl! I Love You Lauren! ❤️❤️❤️ Posted by Titus Hall on Thursday, 15 October 2020

Fans react to the news

Counting On fans have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

“That’s a big surprise!” commented one fan on Instagram. “Congratulations and blessings to the happy couple.”

Someone else said: “Congratulations! We love following along with your family. Such sweet, godly girls you guys have raised.”

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK