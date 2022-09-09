Todd Chrisley has two siblings but his brother Derrick died at four months old











If you’re a fan of Chrisley Knows Best then you will be familiar with Todd himself as well as his partner, Julie and his many children. The family have had their own popular reality TV show since 2014 and over the years we have gotten to know them well, including Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, and their granddaughter, Chloe.

Fans love seeing the family antics and their children’s special sibling bond, however, Todd’s own brothers have never made an appearance on the hit series and viewers want to know why.

If there ever was a proper “family man” it’s Todd, with the proud Christian father even making amends with his estranged son Kyle. So, why haven’t we seen his own siblings on Chrisley Knows Best?

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Todd’s brother Randy has a difficult background

Todd has a brother called Randy. The brothers have had a complicated relationship from what it seems and despite Todd always being there for his brother it seems their relationship has had some strain.

Randy is Todd’s younger brother and due to his up and down life, likes to stay away from social media. According to People, although Todd clearly still has a lot of love for his brother, in 2016, Randy’s wife, Pamela, was arrested after she attempted to blackmail the Chrisley clan by threatening to sell a story about them to notorious tabloid The National Enquirer.

Todd responded to the rumors head-on via his Instagram, saying:

Pamela has been involved in a scheme with other individuals in GA and SC to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from our family because my brother filed for divorce from her.

According to Distractify, Randy was also diagnosed with cancer in 2014 but appears to have fully recovered. Despite their difficult relationship, Todd still posts on Instagram about his brother. He recently did a Christmastime throwback, which showed him and Randy playing with toys on the living room floor with a festive tree in the background. The caption read:

God bless my mama, she worked 60 hours a week in a textile mill to make sure we had everything we wanted and needed.

Randy was arrested for shoplifting after his divorce

It was reported that after his divorce from Pamela, Randy was arrested for shoplifting in Westminster, South Carolina according to Radar Online.

Randy was said to have stolen bags of candy worth around $22. The police were called and he was arrested, having admitted to putting the candy in his pants and planning on leaving without paying.

The brother was said to have been with his 11-year-old son during the entire ordeal. Randy received a lot of bad press for this and in recent years has chosen to stay well away from the spotlight.

CHECK IT OUT: Parker rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best before Buckhead Shore debut

Todd’s brother Derrick died at a young age

Todd also had another brother called Derrick but sadly he died at just four months old in 1971, according to Networth Reporter.

His cause of death has never been disclosed. Derrick was two years younger than Todd and would have been 51 years old as of 2022. We don’t know how the family dealt with the grief of losing Derrick but we can imagine it was a very difficult experience.

Todd doesn’t post on social media about Derrick either and we have never seen him mention him on his Instagram or on the show.

