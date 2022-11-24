Todd Chrisley owns Nashville mansions worth $9 million but has been ordered to pay a $17.2 million fine as part of his bank fraud and tax evasion charges. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail while his wife Julie received seven years.

The married couple, best known for starring on long-running show Chrisley Knows Best, have been ordered to pay $17.2 million in a restitution ordered by Judge Eleanor Ross, of the US District Court in Atlanta.

Todd and Julie have been on house arrest from June 2022 while waiting for their court sentencing. One of their homes is a six-bedroom, ten-bathroom mansion in Nashville they bought in 2019 for $3.37 million.

Todd and Julie’s trial sentence

Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

In June, Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. They were also found guilty of several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

During their sentencing on November 21, Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison, with Todd receiving 12 years and Julie getting seven. The couple were also both sentenced to 36 months of supervised release.

Inside Todd Chrisley’s mansions

In 2016, when the couple first moved to Music City, they purchased a Belle Meade four-bedroom home for $1.6 million. That property, which spans more than 5,200sqft (483sqm), is worth an estimated $2.88 million on Zillow.

Three years later, they purchased a second, larger home in the Brentwood neighborhood for $3.37 million. Now worth an estimated $5.97 million, the Chrisleys have attempted to flip this six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home.

The 13,200sqft home has been on and off the market with an average price tag of $4.7 million. However, in May 2020 Todd and Julie decided to take the property off the market.

Julie spotted at Nashville mansion

After receiving their prison sentence, Julie was spotted outside her $1.6 million Nashville property. Dressed in a gray sweatsuit, the Daily Mail reports Julie was seen outside her house a day after the November 21 sentencing. She was also wearing sunglasses on her head, with her blonde locks resting on her shoulders.

Todd and Julie are both set to report to prison in January 2023, meaning they will at least be able to spend Christmas and the holidays together in their home. In the meantime, their attorney has vowed to file an appeal.

