Todd Chrisley's third show Love Limo canceled as he and Julie are sentenced











Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion on November 21. The couple and their family were the focus of the USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best. However, their reality stardom will no longer continue as their shows have reportedly been canceled. Chrisley Knows Best first kicked off in 2014 and ran for nine seasons.

Fans saw Todd and Julie’s family, including Kyle, Lindsie, Savannah, Chase, Grayson, and Nanny Faye on the show. The entire family gained a huge fan base from the series, so much so that Chase and Savannah got their own spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley, in 2019. Love Limo was confirmed as Todd Chrisley’s third reality TV show, but it’s been canceled since his November 21 sentencing.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Todd Chrisley was set to host Love Limo

Following the success of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, a third show was green-lit by E! Entertainment for Todd Chrisley.

Love Limo was confirmed to be hosted by Todd in May 2022. Todd was set to be the show’s host as well as its executive producer.

During Love Limo, Todd was going to help single people form relationships through speed dating.

Love Limo is canceled

E! Entertainment‘s Love Limo was set to air in 2023.

However, the show, which aimed to test Todd’s theory that you can learn everything you need to about a person in the first 20 minutes of meeting them, is canceled.

Deadline reported on November 21, that Love Limo has officially been axed.

What about Todd and Julie Chrisley’s other shows?

While Love Limo hadn’t started yet and is canceled before it ever aired, fans may be wondering what’s going to happen to the Chrisleys’ other shows.

Growing Up Chrisley moved from USA Network to E! in 2022. Deadline also reports that as well as Love Limo, Chrisley Knows Best, and Growing Up Chrisley are both canceled, too.

Deadline reports: “Chrisley Knows Best was renewed for a tenth season a month before the convictions and USA Network will air a handful of episodes, filmed before the trial, from this season next year.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK