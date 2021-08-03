Why is Tom DeLonge on Top Secret UFO Projects? Blink-182 star's Netflix appearance explored











Netflix is all set to release its brand new docuseries Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified today on August 3rd and the show’s Episode 4 will star musician Tom DeLonge. The singer will appear on the fourth episode, titled Hacked and Leaked alongside personalities like Betty Cash and Vickie Landrum, Scottish hacker Gary McKinnon, and John Podesta.

Why is Tom DeLonge on the show?

45-year-old Tom is best known as a musician and filmmaker. He was popular among fans for his distinctive nasal singing voice. The singer shot to fame after co-founding the rock band Blink-182 in 1992 and remained its co-lead vocalist and guitarist until the band broke up in 2015.

However, what many fans might not know is that the musician re-invented himself as a UFO researcher post the band’s break-up. As outlandish as this might sound, Tom decided to pursue his passion for science and science-fiction after the ‘Blink-182 chapter’ of his life closed.

In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Tom revealed that he was fascinated with science fiction since his high school days. He was also a massive Star Wars fan, hence was attracted to the UFO phenomenon instantly when he came across it.

Blink-182 star’s career as UFO researcher explored

To pursue his passion for space and science, the singer founded the To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences in 2017. The organisation is run by a team of 12 people, which include former government employees. The aim of the organisation is to conduct research on UFOs and advance people’s understanding of the scientific phenomena.

The Blink-182 star was pursuing his passion for the UFO phenomena while he was still with the band. In 2011 he launched Strange Times, a website devoted to paranormal activity, extraterrestrial life, cryptozoology, as well as conspiracy theories.

Back in 2019, Tom’s To The Stars Academy announced the ADAM (Acquisition & Data Analysis of Materials) Research Project. The academic research program focuses on studying exotic material samples from U.F.O.s.

A look at Netflix’s ‘Top Secret UFO Project: Declassified’

The latest Netflix series delves deeper into the idea that aliens exist on Earth. It also theorizes that the US government has been keeping this knowledge from the public for years. The show presents its viewers with some jaw-dropping imagery and attempts to prove that aliens exist.

The docuseries’ trailer features some black-and-white footage depicting alien-like figures. The show will have 6 episodes in season 1.