Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are all set to return to Vanderpump Rules following their divorce in 2022. It comes after their wedding in 2016, which led to six years of marriage, but they’ve both moved on since.

The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage was featured on Katie’s Instagram in January 2023, but neither has confirmed they are dating. In a Vanderpump Rules season 10 clip, she said she’d “done the deed” with two people since the split.

Tom and Katie announced their split in February 2022, five months before the Bravo cameras started rolling again. Katie has admitted that she’s made out with five people and gone all the way with two…

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney

Katie Maloney told her podcast that she split up from Tom Schwartz for several reasons but ultimately, she “just wasn’t happy.” She told Lindsey Metselaar on her We Met At Acme podcast that she felt like she was putting in all “the work.”

Tom Schwartz was filmed dropping off their co-owned pets Gordo and Butters at Katie’s place, and still can’t believe she has her own apartment now. It comes as he talks about experiencing the financial stress of divorce.

Although Tom and Katie are now divorced, they toasted to them “maintaining a good friendship.” Tom told Katie he feels proud of them before the trailer later shows her calling him a “loser” after he hooks up with Raquel Leviss.

Katie spotted with Lukas Gage

Katie shared a picture lying in bed with actor Lukas Gage to her Instagram Story on January 1. The snapshot was captioned, “Bb,” and was reposted by the Euphoria star with: “Us only in 2023,” Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish reports.

That wasn’t all, as Katie shared another photo of them captioned: “The bounce back of a lifetime.” She was previously linked to actor Satchel Clendenin, but reportedly confirmed they weren’t seeing each other.

In a Vanderpump Rules clip, Katie tells Lala’s friend Logan during a group outing: “The only thing is that, like, Tom’s here. Thus far, he hasn’t been around for most of my happenings.”

She said in a confessional: “I’ve made out with, like, three people and then done the full deed with, like, two. I’m not out there, like, whoring it up. Can I even say that word — whore? Am I gonna get canceled?”

VANDERPUMP RULES SEASON 10: Release date and how to watch new episodes

Tom also faces dating rumors

Tom has not confirmed to be dating anyone but was seen “making out” with Raquel at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August wedding, and now the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer has confirmed those rumors.

He has also been linked to Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green, who just spent New Year’s Eve at a Schwartz & Sandy’s party. She publicly declared she fancied him on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

