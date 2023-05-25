Tom Schwartz’s brother has cancer, he revealed. He found out around the same time that his best friend, Tom Sandoval, admitted he had been having an affair with Raquel Leviss. Who are his siblings and parents?

The Vanderpump Rules star divorced his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, then kissed Raquel Leviss, before finding out his best mate was having a seven-month-long affair with her. He now faces the wrath of keeping Tom Sandoval‘s secret.

As the reunion played out, Tom Schwartz claimed he found out in late August 2022, but Tom said he told his bestie in January. Bravo viewers are now wondering how his brother is doing, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tom Schwartz reveals brother has cancer

Tom revealed that his brother got cancer around the same time he found out about Sandoval’s affair. After being asked if he was complacent about the situation, Schwartz revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:

I was going through some real-life, high-stakes stuff. I was in the middle of a divorce, I was going bankrupt, my dad almost died, my brother got cancer… I’m not morally bankrupt, I was consumed in my own little world. And maybe I should have been more proactive about it. In my defense, I did tell Tom exactly what he needed to do. He agreed, and then he didn’t do it.

The reality TV star revealed that his brother, Brandon, got cancer. In a post on his Instagram in October 2022, Schwartz shared a picture of his sibling and said: “My brother Brando got his hair back post chemo. Send this man some love.”

His father ‘almost died’ at the same time

Schwartz has also revealed that his father was close to death when his brother had cancer, and he had recently found out about Sandoval’s affair. In July 2022, he told Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast:

Everything hit me at once, the bar, the family completely falling apart, thinking my dad was gonna die and my brother, cancer, it all came at one time.

His dad, William Schwartz, had a blood clot in his arm and had to have emergency surgery. Schwartz’s father was told he had a five percent chance of living but is now doing well, having gained most of his mobility back.

Get to know Schwartz’s siblings

Tom has three triplets, Billy, Brandon, and Burt. They have all featured on Vanderpump Rules in the past and quickly become all-time favorites, to the point where fans want them to have their own reality show.

They all celebrate their birthday on March 24. In addition to his three brothers, Tom also has a sister, two half-sisters, and a half-brother. Fans were introduced to the triplets when they attended Schwartz’s wedding to Maloney in 2016.

The brothers, who live in Florida, surprised Schwartz by flying in for the wedding. The mission was pulled off by Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval who paid for the flights as a wedding gift.

Photo by Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images

