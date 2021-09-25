Tony Beets from Gold Rush net worth and house revealed











Tony Beets is digging his way back to Discovery, which airs a new season of Gold Rush from September 24th. So, what’s his net worth?

Often on the search for some expensive gold, Tony is returning to the series with a goal to mine 9,000 ounces – which is worth $16 million today.

He joins co-stars Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Fred Lewis for the twelfth season, after re-opening the Indian Wells and Paradise Hill mines.

Tony’s net worth and house may be on viewer’s minds, as they see the popular miner try to get his hands on the gold. Reality Titbit reveals all.

LOVE AND HIP HOP: Mo Fayne’s age and net worth explored

What is Tony Beets’ net worth?

Tony has a net worth of $15 million, and is currently thought to be the richest Gold Rush cast member.

His co-star Parker Schnabel comes in as the second richest cast member, with a net worth of $8 million.

Before he got into gold mining, Tony made a living milking cows in Holland.

Britney vs Spears | Official Trailer | Netflix

Then in 1984, he began searching for gold in Dawson City, within the Yukon Territory, and found 3,600 ounces of gold in Eureka Creek in just 2018.

That amount of gold was worth around $4.39 million! Tony is now thought to make roughly $25,000 per episode of Gold Rush.

Tony Beets’ house explored

Tony, known as one of the biggest miners in the Klondike, lives in a new Paradise Hill house with his wife Minnie.

They had to move there after having to leave their Indian River operation.

Described by fans are “humble millionaires”, they built the house 30 miles north of the area, which has incredible views from its wooden balcony.

Minnie’s favorite part of the house is her reclining chair in the living room, while Tony’s appears to be the toilet – which “come in different heights”.

He also bought a large dredge located on Clear Creek for $1 million in season 5 to have it up and running at his new location.

STREET OUTLAWS GONE GIRL: Who is racer chick Armani?

Gold Rush: Tony Beets’ family

Tony is married to Minnie Beets, and has four children.

Two boys and two girls, he is a father to Monica, Mike, Kevin and Bianca.

His wife Minnie keeps the accounts of the family business at the Paradise Hill, and is also the spokesperson and model for Gorilla Cookies.

The couple first met in Holland – he was seven and she was six – when his family moved into the farm next door to hers, in Burgwerd, Friesland.

WATCH GOLD RUSH ON DISCOVERY EVERY FRIDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK