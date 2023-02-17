Tony Beets on Gold Rush has shown his strengths by reaching the heights of the week 19 totals. Team Tony found $5.395 million worth of gold weight, bringing him higher in value than the likes of Team Fred and Team Clayton.

Tony has a net worth of $15 million and is thought to be the richest Gold Rush cast member. He’s proving that he’s still got the experience and skills necessary to be one of the top-scoring hunters of expensive gold.

In the Gold Rush week 19 totals, Tony has secured a weight of 290.92oz of $495K in gold value. That brings his gold weight up to an overall $5.395 million for the entirety of season 13 so far.

Tony Beets gets his Gold Rush

Tony scored high on the Gold Rush week 19 totals, which placed him top on the list. It comes after he re-opened the Indian Wells and Paradise Hill mines and joined co-stars Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Fred Lewis.

He previously had a goal to mine 9,000 ounces – which is worth $16 million today. Tony has now proven he is just as skilled as he was when he started gold mining in Dawson City in the year 1984.

Inside Tony’s company

Tony runs a family business at Paradise Hill which his wife Minnie keeps accounts of. Tony, known as one of the biggest miners in the Klondike, lives in a new Paradise Hill house with Minnie.

Before he got into gold mining, Tony made a living milking cows in Holland. Then in 1984, he began searching for gold in Dawson City, within the Yukon Territory, and found 3,600 ounces of gold in Eureka Creek in just 2018.

That amount of gold was worth around $4.39 million! Tony is now thought to make roughly $25,000 per episode of Gold Rush alongside his income from his mining claim where the Beets Crew operates.

Gold Rush totals: Week 19

Gold Rush week 19 saw the following totals:

Team Tony – 290.92oz, $495K

Team Fred – 7.02oz, $12K

Team Clayton – 13.5oz, $23K

Across season 13 so far, the Gold Rush team have found $9.25 million in gold from 5,387oz in weight!

