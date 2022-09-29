Too Hot To Handle's Harry and Georgia back together just days after breaking up











Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati are apparently back together – just days after announcing their breakup. Harry had taken to social media to reveal to fans they split a matter of days ago, but the pair have now reconciled.

Both Harry and Georgia are former contestants of past editions of Netflix’s reality show series Too Hot To Handle, 2020 and 2022 respectively.

After leaving the villa and without a set partner, Georgia met Harry. The two Australians began dating in April 2022, months after season three of THTH premiered on the streaming service.

Since then, both shared updates on their relationship regularly with their 5.6 million followers combined. After five months together, Too Hot To Handle couple Harry and Georgia announced that they had broken up, only to get back together days later.

Harry already opened up over their ‘difficult relationship’

Despite being in a relationship with the Australian heartthrob, Harry moved to Los Angeles following success in the reality series. On the other hand, Georgia continued her life in Brisbane whilst traveling back and forth to spend time with her beau.

Throughout their time together, they received a following after finding success on TikTok. The couple would often post videos together on the social media app full of PDA. Kissing, hugging, teasing each other, and doing couple challenges – you name it.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t all rainbows and smiles for the couple off-screen. The 25-year-old admitted it was “so difficult to have something that’s long-distance”.

Harry and Georgia announce their split

On September 22, Harry announced via an Instagram story that he and Georgia had broken up, Goss.ie reported.

In a message to his 4.3 million followers, he wrote: “Because we have publicly shared our relationship with you all, we want you to hear it from us first. Georgia and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

He continued: “I wish her nothing but happiness and health in whatever she chooses to do and she will always have my support.”

During an appearance in The Viall Files podcast with Nick Viall, Harry spoke candidly about their breakup, describing his partner as “amazing”.

“I’ve been okay, a bit up and down. We broke up a little bit ago, and I think things have sort of been rocky. There was a little bit of distance in our relationship,” he told Nick.

Back together?

On September 28, less than a week after announcing their breakup, both reality stars shared a video together on their TikTok accounts. The two Australians had rekindled their romance and wanted a fun way to approach the subject with fans.

“When captain dramatic wants to announce we are broken up after one fight,” Georgia wrote in her video. In the clip, she sits next to Harry and hugs him close. She poked fun at Harry seemingly acting ‘dramatic’ after they had an argument.

In her caption, she continued: “I would tag him, but he’s blocked, so I’ll use this hashtag #DramaticJowsey.”

Moments later, Jowsey came with a response video (which Georgia is filmed in. He wrote: “When she blocks you on everything and pretends you don’t exist” claiming that the star had blocked his account.

Answering a fan’s question on her relationship status, the 26-year-old simply responded: “Complicated”. But still confirming they were seeing each other, Georgia didn’t say they were broken up.

Watch Too Hot To Handle Brazil season 2 episodes 1-4 on Netflix now.

