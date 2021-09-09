Meet the Top Chef Family Style hosts, Peacock show explored











Peacock is all set to launch its latest iteration of the hit reality show, Top Chef, only this time, young and aspiring chefs would be accompanied by one of their family members.

Top Chef Family Style will premier on Thursday, September 9. Wondering who the upcoming show’s hosts will be? We’ve got all the details for you right here!

Who are the ‘Top Chef Family Style’ hosts?

The culinary competition will feature 13 young chefs and their adult family members as they face off in elimination rounds.

From the trailer, we know that Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor and Ethiopian-Swedish-American celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson will serve as Top Chef Family Style’s hosts this season.

Marcus, 50, will also serve as the Head Judge of the new series.

Over the course of the show, guest judges including Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Melissa King, Richard Blais, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jojo Siwa, Elizabeth Berkley and more will also be featured to critique the contestants’ food.

A look at the Peacock show’s contestants

On Top Chef Family Style’s season 1, talented young contestants will pair up with an adult family member to swoon the judges with their culinary skills as they vie for a $50,000 prize.

The contestants also have a chance to win another $10,000 and a trip to the NFL Sunday Night Football, WWE’s Wrestlemania, Universal Orlando Resort and more.

Here’s a look at all the contestants:

Jack Cruickshank and Bobbie Lopez (Mom) from Phoenix, AZ Kaj Friis-Hecht and Liz Thorpe (Aunt) from New Orleans, LA Khalil Blue and Willie Blue (Dad) from Houston, TX Milan Bhayana and Chandrani Ghosh (Mom) from Chevy Chase, MD Ocean Kanekoa and Jaydene Kanekoa (Sister) from Kamuela, HI Taylor Ellison and Elizabeth Frame Ellison (Mom) from San Francisco, CA Ainsley Crouse and Hayley Crouse (Mom) from Douglassville, PA Anika Kumar and Anupama Kumar (Mom) from Palo Alto, CA Brooke Nathanson and Carol Weiss (Grandma) from Ashland, MA Delilah Flores and Daniel Flores (Uncle) from Anaheim Hills, CA Eva Kopelman and Jenn Kopelman (Mom) from Long Islang, NY Kennedy Torres and Rosie Torres (Mom) from Palmer, AK Kiran Alwy and Moid Alwy (Dad) from St. Louis Park, MN

How to watch the series?

For now, Top Chef Family Style will only be available on NBC Universal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Two episodes of the show will release on September 9, and one new episode will release every Thursday moving forward.

Fans can get a Peacock Premium subscription plan for $4.99 a month. You can also get the $9.99 a month plan that will let you watch Top Chef Family Style ad-free.