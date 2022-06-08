











Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff have just had a baby boy named Josiah. They recently revealed that much like their other two babies, Josiah was also born with dwarfism.

Zach, 32, and Tori, 31, confirmed that their four-month-old son had the short stature condition to People on Tuesday. Reality Titbit has all the details on the news and on the adorable new family member. Check it out.

Zach and Tori Roloff. Picture: Zach and Tori Explain Why They’re Leaving Oregon | Little People, Big World

Josiah was born with the most common form of dwarfism

It was announced by the parents that Josiah has achondroplasia, which is also the most common form of dwarfism. However, the news didn’t scare them and said they were already prepared as Zach and their other two children — Jackson, five, and Lylah, two — have the same form of dwarfism.

Tori recently shared an adorable picture of Josiah to her Instagram in celebration of him turning one month old, the caption stated:

How has it already been a month with this dude?! We have LOVED getting to know and love this kid, and I really do thank God every day He chose us to be his parents! Tori Roloff, Instagram

Josiah’s siblings are “slightly obsessed with him”

Tori previously stated in an interview with People that Josiah’s siblings are obsessed with him, she explained:

They’re just both very concerned about where he is, and what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies. Tori Roloff, People

Tori loves being a mom to her three babies and despite the challenges, she is clearly incredibly proud of her growing family although she said she doesn’t want any more children.

Tori says three is enough

During the interview with People, Tori hinted that she was done now she is at baby number three but also said she wouldn’t completely rule it out.

I’d never say never because already I can’t believe that those first few days are already over. This one’s been more emotional this time just because I went into it with the mindset that this is most likely our last baby. Tori Roloff, People

Tori and Zach originally announced her pregnancy with Josiah just eight months after she suffered a miscarriage So it’s understandable that she is most likely done with having babies now.

