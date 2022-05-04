Tori Roloff's third baby has arrived and he's 19 and a half inches of adorable













Stars of Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach Roloff have just welcomed their third baby into the world. Their baby boy, Josiah Luke Roloff was born earlier this week and the couple couldn’t be happier.

The birth comes after a very difficult few pregnancy struggles for the pair as well as Tori’s tragic miscarriage just a year prior that occurred six weeks into her pregnancy.

Josiah has been labelled as their rainbow baby and Reality Titbit has all the details on their new boy as well as the struggles they have faced with their pregnancies in the past.

Tori and Zach Roloff. Picture: “I’m Gonna Cry” Devastated Zach and Tori on Losing Baby Number 3 | Little People Big World

Tori and Zach welcome their new baby boy

Josiah Luke Roloff was born on Saturday, April 30 and Tori announced the news via an Instagram post on Monday with the caption, “Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!” followed by an adorable video of Josiah having a nap.

Tori added to the post some more exciting details, announcing that he was born at 9:02 AM weighing 7lbs 6oz and measuring 19 and a half inches.

Roloff continued in the caption, “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!”

Josiah comes a year after Tori suffered a miscarriage

The couple have had their fair share of pregnancy issues in the past and fans couldn’t be happier that they finally have an extra member to their family after suffering a tragic miscarriage a year prior.

The star made the announcement last year via her Instagram, saying:

We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier. I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone. Tori Roloff, Instagram

They are now a family of five

Tori and Zach now have a family of five. They had two adorable children before welcoming Josiah, Jackson Kyle who is four and Lilajh Ray who is just two and obviously, they now have sweet baby Josiah.

They announced the exciting news of their third baby in November 2021 with a celebratory photoshoot of four that was announced with the caption:

We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift! Tori Roloff, Instagram

