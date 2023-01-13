Tracy Tutor‘s net worth is a result of her long list of Million Dollar Listings, many of which she’s ticked off to celebrity and high-profile clients in her successful real estate career. So, what is her huge fortune?

She’s still not the richest on the Bravo reality show, but was born into a wealthy family. Her father, Ronald Tutor, is the founder of Tutor-Saliba Corporation, a building contractor and heavy civil works construction company in California.

Tracy was clearly inspired to follow in her father’s success, but switched construction for real estate. She rose to fame on MDLLA where she’s seen securing deals with several clients holding serious dollar in the bank.

Tracy Tutor was born into wealth

Tracy is swimming in money as an adult, but she watched her dad’s success as a child. Her family is worth an estimated $1 billion, Cheatsheet reports, so it’s no surprise that a line of family members involved with building inspired her.

Ronald, a father-of-five, is also the CEO of Tutor Perini Corporation, a general contracting corporation. His contracting companies, combined with other investments and business ventures, make him incredibly wealthy.

The well-known billionaire businessman exposed her to real estate at an early age, when Ronald launched his firm in 1970. He’s also charitable, having donated $2 million to the USC Institute of Armenian Studies in 2008.

She made her own success on MDLLA

Tracy joined the MDLLA cast in season 10 and has been selling homes for more than two decades. Now, she’s the show’s top female broker, and briefly appeared on the show as a Douglas Elliman agent before joining full-time.

She has sold millions in properties in her short time since coming onto the show, including representing the Atlantis in Dubai in season 11. She also received an opportunity to represent high-profile architect Scott Gillen in season 12.

In December 2020 alone, Tracy revealed on Instagram that she sold $40 million worth of real estate! She was even selling the biggest house in Dallas towards the end of 2022 for just under $20 million.

Tracy’s net worth in 2023

Tracy is worth $20 million as of 2023, and recently sold her home for the same amount, though that was said to be split between her and her ex-husband. The Million Dollar Listing star is also the co-founder of Unsweet Wine.

It’s no wonder she’s a millionaire as she is also a WSJ best-selling author for her book Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room, released in 2020.

There’s no end to Tracy’s resume, as she began her career as an actress, appearing in the late 1990s films Exposé and No Vacancy, in the same year she graduated from The University of Southern California in the arts.

