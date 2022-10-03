Travis Barker goes full-on sparkle for his thriving wife's Lemme bash











Travis Barker has always supported his wife Kourtney Kardashian, and vice versa. After she became the ultimate gig wife, he has now shown how much respect he has for her by donning an uber-sparkly top to her business launch.

The Blink 182 drummer is used to being surrounded by paparazzi, so why not dress for the occasion and go full sparkle for Kourt’s Lemme launch party? He certainly did just that by swapping his usual biker gear for a more striking look.

His wife is already a top fashion influencer, and now the power couple are bringing things up a notch by making sure cameras catch a glimpse of Travis’ diamond top. Let’s revisit the reactions from fans who quickly spotted the glitz.

Travis Barker dons a sparkly top

Travis may not have made the cut for Kourtney’s featured image in her recent post, but he certainly shone through in the other photos. Photos showed him and Kourt holding hands and sharing a cute cuddle in front of cameras.

Another snapshot captured Travis and Kourt being playful in a ball pit filled with silver balls to match her dress. Clearly not wanting to steal the limelight from his wife’s special day, Travis didn’t upload any pics of the night to his feed.

However, he did repost Kourt’s Instagram upload of them playing ball – and fans are obsessed with his unusual sparkly look! Known for his leather jackets and ultra ‘band-esque’ style, Travis clearly went all out for his girl’s big launch night.

He supports Kourtney’s Lemme bash

Following Kourt’s consistent support of her hubby’s concerts, she was clearly just as happy that he attended her Lemme launch party. She said that she is “so very grateful for my friends and family” who came to support her.

Just days ago, Travis got in on the action by sharing a steamy kiss with Kourt while promoting her Lemme gummy supplements in a separate Instagram post. It came before the two attended a football game with her children.

He wrote: “You make me so happy.” Kourt captioned the image, which featured her daughter Penelope, with:

There’s just something about fall, back-to-school night, bed times, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, that makes me so happy!

The pair are always there to support each other, whether it’s a business party or simply cheering each other’s children on at their events. Kourt and Travis’ kids even took a trip to Disneyland all together in 2021.

Fans react to Barker’s outfit

After pics emerged of Travis’ sparkly top, fans were quick to comment on the glitzy outfit. Khloe was the first to pick up on the glamour, writing: “Let me see you shine baby!” Although, she was likely talking about her sister’s success…

On another note, one follower wrote: “Travis was looking too fine in that icy blue shirt 😍♥️.” Many others agreed by liking the comment, and the fan wasn’t the first to compliment his top.

“Travis shirt 🔥🔥🔥”, wrote a fellow fan of the power couple’s shirt. Kourtney’s dress was also a favorite, as she donned a long ombre silky silver skirt dress with a black turtleneck that clung to her figure.

