Travis Barker jokes he and Kourtney invented 'edging' as Blink-182 return











Travis Barker and his band Blink-182 are celebrating the return of their original line-up with new single Edging – and it’s something the drummer says he knows all about.

Travis, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge have reunited for their first single together in 10 years.

They announced their return, new album and tour with a funny Instagram video that sent the internet into meltdown.

And as people ponder the meaning of their single, Travis, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian, has offered some insight.

Travis explains Edging

Travis sits on a sofa holding his drumsticks in a clip shared on social media.

Wearing tartan trousers with an orange T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses, he leans forward and says: “Fun fact, my wife and I invented edging.”

For those not in the know, edging is a sexual technique that can be practiced alone or with a partner that helps people control their orgasms.

Travis and Kourtney love PDAs

Travis and Kourtney were friends and neighbors for years before they embarked on a romantic relationship.

And since going public, they’ve become well known for being all over each other.

Their PDAs have been witnessed on red carpets, social media, and even around the dinner table on The Kardashians.

But some think they should keep it between themselves.

After the clip of Travis was shared on a Kardashian fan account, one commented: “Too much information”.

Tom’s message to his replacement

Tom quit the band in 2015 and Mark and Travis continued, replacing Tom with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

As Tom rejoined the band, he sent a sweet message to Matt thanking him for stepping in.

He explained how Mark’s cancer diagnosis had put things into perspective.

Sharing it with his Instagram followers, Tom said: “I sent this to Matt personally, but it’s important for the world to know that I honor him. Thank you, @matttskiba“.

The message read: “Hi Matt- Tom DeLonge here. I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence.

“I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day).

“You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed.”

He added: “Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective.

“But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day.

“So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

