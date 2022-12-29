Blink-182 rockstar Travis celebrated his daughter Alabama Barker‘s birthday, who turned 17 on Christmas Day. The drummer reminisced on her younger days, showing her serious glow-up, and she looks completely unrecognizable.

Alabama Barker is the youngest child of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler. The couple was together for a total of six years before calling it quits.

Celebrating one year before becoming an adult, the musician posted a heartfelt carousel of images from her youngest days, demonstrating their very close father-daughter bond.

It’s clear Alabama has had some major transformation, and what a throwback!

Alabama Barker looks unrecognizable in a sweet birthday tribute

On December 25, Travis not only did celebrate Christmas but also the birth of his youngest daughter, Alabama. In a series of photos posted on his personal Instagram, the musician included different pictures from her youngest days until today.

In a touching message, Travis captioned: “Happy Birthday @alabamaluellabarker. I can’t believe you’re 17! I’m so proud to call you my daughter. God blessed me with you and I’m forever grateful. Blessings to you on this special day. I love you.”

Posing with her father and her brother Landon, the social media personality donned various hairstyles and colors throughout the years.

What a little rock star she was, and still is.

Kourtney Kardashian, who’s now married to Travis, also left a message for Alabama, as well as momager Kris Jenner.

Alabama celebrated her birthday weeks in advance

Travis’s daughter is very special, as she was born right on Christmas Day. The perks of it have been getting double presents every year and two different celebrations.

Nonetheless, as the teenager has grown older, she found it difficult to get all of her friends together during the holiday season.

This time celebrated her last year as a teenager, Alabama celebrated it six weeks in advance in order to get all of her closest friends.

The party, held at West Hollywood’s nightclub Nightingale Plaza saw the attendance of rappers Bhad Bhabie, Heembeezy, and Nardo Wick.

Alabama is the daughter of Shanna Moakler

Long before Travis fell in love with reality star Kourtney Kardashian, the Blink-182 drummer was in a longtime relationship with Shanna Moakler.

The former couple locked eyes in 2002, and their relationship lasted for six years, although they were dating on and off. Together, Travis and Shanna have two children, Landon and Alabama.

Travis also considers his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya as one of his own, as his ex Shanna had her during her relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

As of the time of writing, Shanna is currently single and solemnly focusing on her weight loss journey. On the other hand, Travis is now married for the third time to Kourtney, and super in love blending both of their families together.

