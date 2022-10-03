









Travis Barker revealed that he thinks “London is always a good idea” after his wife Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture of a silk pillow with the words ‘Mr Barker’ embroidered on it. Are the married couple ever home?!

Widely known as one of the most followed celebrity couples, newlyweds Kourt and Travis do actually have a property in the United States. However, they keep sharing snaps of their trip to romantic trip to the United Kingdom.

As a result, multiple fans are asking if the pair are ever at home, especially as the PDA-loving couple are always sharing pictures of their children-free date nights, such as that time they hung out in the men’s toilets while Travis was on tour.

View Instagram Post

Travis shares love for the UK

After Kourt shared new snaps of hers and husband Travis’ trip to London, UK, tagging the location in the post, he was quick to comment with his passion for the bustling capital city.

He wrote: “London is always a good idea.” The series of photos included a silk pillow with his name on, tea in bed, a couple of shots of Kourt posing for a mirror selfie, and a few restaurant snaps.

Some fans even jumped to the assumption that Travis’ love for London is why his daughter is named ‘Landon’, but he corrected the follower by showing them the correct spelling while sharing the laughing emoji.

During their trip in early September, the two enjoyed a countryside getaway at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

Kardashian fans ask if they’re ever at home

Several of Kourt’s followers think the pair are in London again, but the post actually comes as a throwback from their post-wedding trip to the UK city, rather than as part of a fresh visit to the country.

One fan commented: “@travisbarker do y’all ever stay home?????”

Most followers are happy to see Kourtney so happy. Another said: “Love to see you happy and living life again ♥️♥️♥️.”

When Travis Barker isn’t on the road, he and Kourtney, along with their blended family, are relaxing at home. Despite the questions from their fans, they actually did spend Memorial Day weekend at their home in August 2021!

And of course, the two are often incredibly with work commitments, such as Kourt’s wellness brands Poosh and new business Lemme, while Travis travels a lot as part of his role as a drummer for Blink 182.

Inside Kourt and Travis’ USA home

Despite fan concern over whether the two are ever at home, they do actually own a property together. It is a $12 million mansion in Palm Springs, which boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms for their blended family.

Located in La Quinta, it has a manicured golf course, an outdoor swimming pool, a guest house and a courtyard complete with custom water features and a stunning fire display.

The couple’s swimming pool is surrounded by lawns and palm trees, where the two spent Memorial Day weekend back in August 2021 with their children, while the large open plan living area includes a kitchen with white worktops.

The kitchen also has wooden units, cream sofas positioned in front of a fireplace and wall-mounted TV, and a large dining table accompanied by nearby glass doors to look out onto their land!

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK