Travis Scott fans need a new album after his 'elite' verse on Drake's Her Loss











Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy Travis Scott is officially ‘back’ as he is heard performing an ‘elite’ verse on a fresh track on Drake and 21 Savage’s new Her Loss album. As a result of the short rap, fans are calling for his new album… now.

His fandom have been waiting patiently for his upcoming album Utopia after the title of the album was revealed in an Instagram post in early July 2020. However, by August 2022, the rapper was still teasing the release on social media.

With the album release date looming, Travis’ memorable moment on Drake and 21 Savage’s new track P*ssy & Millions was welcomed with open arms. It also comes days after Pharrell Williams teased the Down in Atlanta track with Travis.

Travis Scott on Drake’s Her Loss

Travis raps the third verse on Drake and 21 Savage’s track P*ssy & Millions on their studio album Her Loss, which begins with: “Only signin’ the gang / We the new Lucian Grainge.” He then sings the chorus with Drake.

His feature on the track, which was released on November 4, 2022, has seen Travis’ fans urge him to bring out his fourth studio album, Utopia, which has been teased since the year of 2020.

At Rolling Loud Miami on July 24, 2021, Travis debuted an unreleased new song titled Escape Plan. The song was believed to be another track off Utopia and was eventually released as a single on November 5, 2021.

A track called Mafia, which features guest vocals from J. Cole, was also released. The two tracks are speculated to be part of Scott’s upcoming third solo mixtape Dystopia, which would be released before Utopia.

Then on April 22, Hold That Heat was released by Southside and Future, which featured Travis. His verse on P*ssy & Millions is the latest feature the rapper had ahead of his Down in Atlanta track with Pharrell, released on November 18.

Drake and 21 Savage’s album

Drake and 21 Savage released an album on November 4, 2022, in which Travis was the only featured artist across the release – in the track P*ssy & Millions. The album was released through OVO, Republic, Slaughter Gang, and Epic.

The collaborative album had a 94 per cent liked rating on Google Reviews in just a few hours of being released. On November 2, the cover was posted by the rappers on their Instagram accounts, featuring model Qui Yasuka.

It comes months after Drake released song Jimmy Cooks featuring 21 Savage as the final track of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind in June. Then in October, Drake was a surprise guest at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta.

Fans call for Travis’ Utopia release

When Travis was heard on P*ssy & Millions by Drake and 21 Savage, fans realised just how much they had missed his rapping talents since his last album release in 2019. Let’s see how listeners have reacted to his verse…

One fan wrote: “Pussy & Millions beat switching and transitioning to Travis Scott’s verse was godly.”

Another said: “That Travis Scott feature is elite, we need that man’s new album respectfully.”

“S/o [shout out] to Travis Scott… I’m so happy he’s back,” penned a Twitter user.

In August, Kylie posted cozy pictures with Travis and fans thought she was teasing the release of his fourth studio album Utopia. She posted cuddling and kissing pictures with Stormi’s daddy, captioning them as: “Utopia with you.”

