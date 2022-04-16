Judge Tricia Miranda on Come Dance With Me is a stellar dancer herself













CBS premiered its new dance reality show Come Dance With Me on Friday, April 15. We take a look at the show’s judge Tricia Miranda and her stellar choreographic skills.

The new fun reality show pairs 9 to 15-year-old kids with their less agile family members and gives them a chance to bank $100,000 if they win.

Here’s a look at judge Tricia!

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Meet judge Tricia Miranda

Tricia is a choreographer, dancer and actress with several years of experience in the entertainment industry.

She is now one of the judges on Come Dance With Me, alongside Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield and Philip Lawrence.

Her choreography credits include working with the likes of Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Will I Am, LL Cool J, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx and also Missy Elliott at the 2015 Super Bowl.

She was also an assistant choreographer to Brian Friedman on America’s Got Talent and to Nappytabs on The X Factor USA.

Tricia didn’t just limit herself to dancing and choreography, she also starred in the 2012 film What To Expect When You’re Expecting, which starred Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez.

Now, Tricia runs her own YouTube channel, which has over a million followers. She often showcases her original choreography to amazing songs like Beyonce’s Video Phone, which is one of our favourites. Many of her videos see her pupils performing her stunning dance moves as well.

Tricia’s YouTube channel shows just how stellar a dancer she is. Her choreographed dance moves are just as graceful as they are powerful.

A look at the new CBS show Come Dance With Me

The show’s participants are kids between the age of 9 and 15, who take their parents or someone that they look up to and get them to participate in the show alongside them.

The teams on the show will face elimination and compete with each other week after week.

The participants will be attempting styles from ballroom to hip-hop.

The adults competing in the show are rookies who have never had any form of training.

What’s more? The show is executive produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool.

Reality TV fans react to the new show

Fans on social media were thrilled with the show’s premiere. Here are some notable reactions…

The show “come dance with me” is sooo adorable omg 🥹🥰 — Paria Razavi (@PariaRazavi) April 16, 2022

Its a dance comp show where kids danxe.. WITH THEIR PARENTS AND COMPETE AAAHH so cute — Paria Razavi (@PariaRazavi) April 16, 2022

Come dance with me…… I’m loving the parent and child collaborations THATS WE WE NEED IN THIS WORLD 💯 #cbs pic.twitter.com/afZcEmErru — Mz. Chitown 💋 (@Karma4ThatAzz) April 16, 2022

Philip Lawrence on this new show Come dance with me.Well I miss Phil — Chelsea Ferree (@ChelseaFerree1) April 16, 2022

I have cried every single time the Come and Dance with Me trailer has come on. I don’t think I’ve been this excited for a show in a really long time @CBS — Lina Lina Lima Beana (@linadaniel30) April 5, 2022

Anyone else watching COME DANCE WITH ME right now? — Z. (@zforchrisod) April 16, 2022

