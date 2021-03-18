Is Troy Landry retiring? Fans guess Swamp People star may be leaving!











Troy Landry has been a key figure on Swamp People – as one of the hunters who search for alligators for 30 days of the year. Is he retiring?

As he enters his 30th season as an independent alligator hunter, the 12th series of Swamp People is soon drawing to a close.

Troy has had a lot on his mind recently – and his thoughts will be unravelled on tonight’s episode (Thursday March 18th).

So, is Troy Landry retiring? Does that mean he won’t be appearing on Swamp People any more? Fans have already made their guesses…

Who is Troy Landry?

Troy is a 60-year-old with his own alligator hunting and crawfish business.

He also has some other companies – including a seafood restaurant, gas station, and a convenience store in Pierre Part, Louisiana!

Troy hunts alligators for 30 days of the year, and spends the rest of his time at home with his wife Bernita.

this is a troy landry stan account. pic.twitter.com/Rjvr3cJMGw — libby 🙂 (@wvIdestdream) March 3, 2021

Is Troy Landry retiring?

It will probably be time to hang up his hooks and retire at the end of season 12, according to History

Troy now wants to begin handing down the responsibility of the business to his sons, and has had a lot on his mind recently.

As reported by History, the star – known as King of The Swamp – can’t think about retiring until he can firm up the future of the Landry family business.

Jacob Landry is now a gator boat veteran and the captain of Troy’s second boat, while new cast member Pickle is his new deck hand.

Although it has not been confirmed, it looks like Troy may be revealing a possible retirement, considering the last episode of season 12 airs in April.

Troy has a lot on his mind and you'll find out why later this week 🤨 #SwampPeople pic.twitter.com/GuaeqQ6JAc — #SwampPeople (@SwampPeople) March 16, 2021

How many kids does Troy Landry have?

Three

He is a father-of-three to Chase, Jacob and Brandon Landry.

Two of his sons are in their 30s, with Chase at 31 years old and Jacob at 37.

His oldest child is stepson Brandon, who is 44 years old.

He is planning to pass down his business to his sons, which is most likely the hunting and crawfish company he owns, however this is not confirmed.

