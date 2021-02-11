Who is Troy Landry on Swamp People? Age and net worth of History star!











Troy Landry makes up one part of the cast on Swamp People, as they try to catch alligators. So how old is he, and what’s his net worth?

A group of alligator hunters are followed by cameras for the History series, and a new season has started to get underway.

Troy has become a firm favourite on Swamp People, so we thought what better way to get to know him than by finding out his age and net worth.

So who is Troy? What else is there to know about the alligator hunter?

Screenshot: Swamp People: Troy and Ashley’s Gator Hunt (Season 11) | History YouTube

Who is Troy Landry?

Troy has his own alligator hunting and crawfish business.

However, he also has some other companies – including a seafood restaurant, gas station, and a convenience store in Pierre Part, Louisiana!

He is a father-of-three to Chase, Jacob and Brandon Landry.

Troy hunts alligators for 30 days of the year, and spends the rest of his time at home with his wife Bernita.

BRAVO: Where is Summer House filmed? Season 5 location explored!

How old is Troy from Swamp People?

60

Troy was born on June 9th, 1960, making him 60 at the time of writing, while his wife Bernita is currently 62.

Two of his sons are in their 30s, with Chase at 31 years old and Jacob at 37.

His oldest child is stepson Brandon, who is 44 years old.

Watching Troy Landry chase a python and say “it’s a big one!” Brings back all kinds of Swamp People love — Tom Prib (@BigTomPrib) January 29, 2021

BASKETBALL WIVES: What is Evelyn Lozada’s net worth in 2021?

What is Troy Landry’s net worth?

$2 million

Troy is thought to earn a significant amount from Swamp People, which he reportedly makes $30,000 per month from.

He is also likely to make money from several of his businesses!

The Swamp People star is thought to live in his dream home with his wife, when he isn’t spending his time alligator hunting.

WATCH SWAMP PEOPLE ON HISTORY EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM ET AND 8 PM CT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK