Who is Troy Landry on Swamp People? Age and net worth of History star!

February 11, 2021
Celine Byford

Troy Landry makes up one part of the cast on Swamp People, as they try to catch alligators. So how old is he, and what’s his net worth?

A group of alligator hunters are followed by cameras for the History series, and a new season has started to get underway.

Troy has become a firm favourite on Swamp People, so we thought what better way to get to know him than by finding out his age and net worth.

So who is Troy? What else is there to know about the alligator hunter?

Who is Troy Landry?

Troy has his own alligator hunting and crawfish business.

However, he also has some other companies – including a seafood restaurant, gas station, and a convenience store in Pierre Part, Louisiana!

 

He is a father-of-three to Chase, Jacob and Brandon Landry.

Troy hunts alligators for 30 days of the year, and spends the rest of his time at home with his wife Bernita.

How old is Troy from Swamp People?

  • 60

Troy was born on June 9th, 1960, making him 60 at the time of writing, while his wife Bernita is currently 62.

Two of his sons are in their 30s, with Chase at 31 years old and Jacob at 37.

His oldest child is stepson Brandon, who is 44 years old.

What is Troy Landry’s net worth?

  • $2 million

Troy is thought to earn a significant amount from Swamp People, which he reportedly makes $30,000 per month from.

He is also likely to make money from several of his businesses!

The Swamp People star is thought to live in his dream home with his wife, when he isn’t spending his time alligator hunting.

Celine Byford
Celine is a journalist with over five years of experience in the media industry and the chief staff writer on Reality Titbit. After graduating with a degree in Multimedia Journalism degree she became a radio newsreader and reporter, before moving into her current role as a reality TV writer.

