What is Netflix Tudum as service details Selling Sunset season 5?













Selling Sunset season 5 is all set to release, merely five months after the previous instalment, and Netflix Tudum is giving us a sneak peek into the action-packed season ahead of its premiere.

The reality show has fans by the chokehold ever since its debut in 2019. Every season gets more dramatic and extravagant and so is the cast with the upcoming season five.

What is Netflix Tudum?

For the unversed, Tudum is Netflix’s companion website that takes a deep dive into all the original content on the platform.

Netflix launched Tudum in 2021 and calls it an ‘a place where you can dive deeper into the stories you love.’

While it’s still new, the streaming service has already filled it with tons of content. It is set to feature more exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes clips and bonus videos among other things.

It’s similar to BravoTV’s news section, The Daily Dish.

When does Selling Sunset season 5 come out?

Tudum’s official website has revealed that Selling Sunset season 5 will release on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The new season will feature a total of ten episodes and see Los Angeles’ best-known real estate agents dealing with some of its most stunning properties.

It will also feature all the drama surrounding the Oppenheim Group.

A look at the new season

Ahead of the release of Selling Sunset season 5, Netflix Tudum gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the new episodes.

This season will see a new cast member – British-Nigerian agent Chelsea Lazkani.

“I have two little kids, so we literally watch Moana, The Lion King and The Jungle Book every single day. So, when this opportunity came up, I spent two whole days binge-watching [Sunset],” Chelsea said in an exclusive interview.

In episode one, Chelsea and Christine instantly bond, but some castmates were not on board with bringing in an ally to Christine.

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

