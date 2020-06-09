Ellissa is a freelance pop culture journalist about to graduate from Goldsmiths university. When she’s not busy writing she loves everything fashion related - you’ll find her reading blogs, scrolling through Instagram and doing lots of shopping.

Everyone loves the GC. Even if you say you don’t, you secretly can’t help but be intrigued by her diva attitude and flamboyant nature.

Since leaving The Only Way Is Essex, Gemma has gone on to do some great things. She’s had her own reality TV series, podcast and even a merch clothing range with In The Style.

And now, could she have her own statue too?

People want rid of some controversial statues

As part of the Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd, a statue of Edward Colston has been torn down in Bristol by ant-racism protesters.

Edward Colston was a 17th century slave trader who was responsible for the transportation of African people. Protestors took down the controversial statue and threw it into the River Avon.

Then, people began defacing a statue of Winston Churchill in London’s Parliament Square as they brand him as having had racist views.

Is the statue being replaced by Gemma Collins?

A joke has risen online that people want the statues to be replaced by Gemma Collins.

Someone on Twitter even claimed that there had been a petition which had gained 90,000 signatures for Gemma to have her own statue in Britain.

Unfortunately, it isn’t actually true. Gemma won’t be replacing Edward Colston or Winston Churchill’s statue and the petition isn’t real.

Petition to replace Churchill statue in Parliament Square with Gemma Collins gathers 90,000 signatures in the first hour. pic.twitter.com/WnAM7WXoJl — dummyaccountformemes (@dummyaccountfo8) June 8, 2020

It definitely sounds like something Gemma would say!

We can’t blame people for believing the fake petition though because it’s definitely something that Gemma would say. We wouldn’t put it past her to want a statue of herself somewhere in Britain.

Back in 2019, she did demand that she wants her own waxwork figure in Madame Tussauds.

She hasn’t got her own statue yet but maybe one day she will!