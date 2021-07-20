Twitter wonders what did Blake paint on the Bachelorette with hilarious memes











The latest episode of The Bachelorette has many people wondering what did Blake Moyes paint. In fact, some even started a petition to find the truth. Until then, Twitter users have been sharing hilarious memes on the same.

Bachelorette Katie Thurston is trying her best to make the right choice. As the finale draws near, it comes as no surprise that the show is coming up with various tasks that would help Katie find the man who is the one for her. Unfortunately, the latest episode has left some fans a bit disappointed, and they are asking for an answer.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode

KNOW MORE: What tattoos does Danny Bibby have?

‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Season Preview BridTV 3003 ‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Season Preview 816047 816047 center 22403

What happened on the latest episode of The Bachelorette?

In the latest episode of the show, Katie decided to take some of the guys on a fun trip as they came together for a group date. Katie had invited Blake, Andrew S, Michael A, and Justin to create their own intimate painting.

The setting saw some of the paintings done by Jacqueline Secor. In fact, she was curious to find out what Blake thought about the paintings. Unfortunately, Blake did not seem too pleased with what was in front of him.

Despite this, he did not hesitate to take part in the project. The guys asked Katie if she could be their muse. While Katie agreed, viewers did not get to see all the paintings.

When it was Blake’s turn to show off his painting skills, the channel put a black box on it. It appears the painting that he made was too explicit to be shown on camera.

Twitter wonders what was Blake’s painting

Even though there was a black box shown over Blake’s painting, fans did not hesitate to wonder what the painting might be. In fact, it also gave rise to some hilarious memes on Twitter. Below are some of the best ones that we have picked for you.

My dumbass trying to understand what’s so special about Blake’s all black painting:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZOlIUScVoj — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) July 20, 2021

What Blake’s painting looked like under the censored black square… #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/v7oS7L1v2v — All about that bach 🌹 (@thewinereasons) July 20, 2021

All Katie was thinking about during the cringe cuddle date was Blake censored painting. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ynSAMPzdIm — Andrea Marston (she/her) (@PopGoesAndrea) July 20, 2021

Blake’s painting the producers didn’t want you to see #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/IYJUZR2oq3 — Kathryn Martello (@kmartgiggles) July 20, 2021

FIND OUT: How did Below Deck’s Captain Lee’s son die

Fans start a petition to release the painting

While the guesses have us laughing, fans are eager to find out what the painting really was. In fact, some have even started a petition to make that happen.

The description for the petition reads: “We NEED to see what Blake painted!” The petition calls for 500 signatures. At the time of writing, over 360 people had already signed this.

As of now, it seems highly unlikely for the painting to be released. For now, we can just hope for Blake to drop some hints on his social media or reveal what he painted during the season reunion.